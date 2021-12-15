Published On Dec 15, 2021 03:30 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

Since it can only come to India via the CBU route, it’ll be substantially pricier than before

Ford will likely unveil the new Endeavour in 2022.

The SUV will have C-shaped LED DRLs and a twin-slat front grille like the new Ranger.

It is expected to get a vertically placed touchscreen and a digital driver’s display.

Engine options could include a 2-litre turbo, a 2-litre twin-turbo diesel and a 3-litre diesel.

It won’t be coming to India unless brought via the CBU route.

Ford is likely to unveil the next-gen Endeavour, known overseas as the ‘Everest’, in 2022. Now, a test mule of the SUV has been spied in Thailand.

2022 Ford Ranger

The 2022 Endeavour has a similar face as that of the recently unveiled Ranger pickup truck. It will have the same C-shaped LED DRLs as the Ranger and the two horizontal slats running the width of the grille with the Ford logo in the centre. The new Everest’s front bumper seems slightly tweaked to set the SUV apart from the Ranger. Its profile was seen with 6-spoke alloy wheels (which look undersized for the SUV) and hinted at the possibly extended length of the SUV over its predecessor. At the rear, it should feature LED tail lights and get a couple of tweaks as well.

2022 Ford Ranger cabin

While the interior wasn’t spied, it is expected to get a Ranger-like vertically stacked touchscreen unit and a fully digital driver’s display. Other features on board could include connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, and a 360-degree camera. Ford could also offer it with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The Everest will likely be powered by the same 2-litre turbo (170PS/420Nm) and 2-litre twin-turbo (213PS/500Nm) diesel engines as before. It could also get Ford’s new 3-litre diesel producing 250PS and 600Nm. It is likely to get an automatic gearbox and possibly a manual transmission option as well. The new Endeavour is also expected to feature both 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains.

As Ford has already shut down manufacturing for the domestic market, it only leaves the possibility of bringing the new SUV here via the CBU route. That means it will be significantly costlier than its prime rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. For reference, towards the end of its lifecycle, the Endeavour was priced from Rs 33.81 lakh to Rs 36.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

