Published On Dec 01, 2021 06:00 PM By CarDekho for Ford Endeavour

After Ford’s withdrawal from local production, the SUV’s chances of making it to India seem thin

2022 Ford Endeavour renders

Ford is working on a replacement for the Everest SUV (known as the Ford Endeavour in India) that will be globally launched in 2022. A new render from SRK Designs takes cues from the recently revealed Ford Ranger pickup truck to visualise the upcoming SUV. Watch the full transformation below:

2022 Ford Ranger

Another set of renders showcase the Everest in different colours with a black grille:

At the front, the rendered Everest features a more boxy fascia with larger headlamps and C-shaped LED DRLs (like the Ranger) and a chrome-heavy grille. It’s hard to tell from the pictures, but the upcoming Everest is likely to be larger than the last Endeavour. For reference, the Ranger pickup truck that the Everest is based on is 50mm wider and 50mm longer after the 2022 updates. 

2022 Ford Ranger cabin

Although the interior hasn’t been rendered, the next-generation Everest could get the Ranger’s portrait-style SYNC 4 infotainment touchscreen (10 or 12-inches, depending on the variant chosen) and fully digital driver’s display. Other Ranger features such as the 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, and FordPass-operated exterior lighting system could be seen on the SUV, too. 

The Everest will likely be powered by the same 2-litre turbo and 2-litre twin-turbo diesel engines as before. But a new engine -- Ford’s 3-litre diesel -- could be offered, and it could make as much as 250PS and 600Nm! Transmission options are likely to remain the same -- 10-speed and 6-speed torque converter automatic. The SUV will likely continue with the 4X2 and 4X4 drivetrains.

2022 Ford Endeavour red render

The upcoming Everest can only make it to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU), since Ford has shut down its local production facilities. If the Endeavour is brought back here as a CBU, expect it to be pricier than the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Image source

Write your Comment on Ford Endeavour

1 comment
1
N
naresh tokpam
Dec 2, 2021 4:04:31 PM

what is the use of this information when there is no word called FORD in india

    Reply
    Write a Reply
