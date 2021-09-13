New Force Gurkha To Be Unveiled On September 15

Published On Sep 13, 2021 11:17 AM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The new Gurkha will rival the might of the Mahindra Thar

Force has put out a teaser on its social media handles confirming the reveal date.

The off-roader gets new body panels and windows along with LED headlights, DRLs, and tail lamps, a new rear windscreen and a revised front grille.

The cabin will get an all-black theme, rear captain seats and a new touchscreen infotainment system.

Will retain its 90PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and 4x4 as standard.

Expected to demand a premium over its earlier price range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh.

Force has finally confirmed that the new Gurkha will be revealed on September 15. The off-roader was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in a production-ready avatar. However, Force will make minor updates as per the recent spy shots.

The new Gurkha will get newly designed panels gaining LED headlamps with DRLs, LED tail lamps, new windows, and a revised front grille. However, it still retains its boxy stance and similarities to the OG Mercedes G-Class.

The cabin is also set to receive a thorough upgrade with an all-black theme, rear captain seats, and a new touchscreen infotainment system. It could further feature a manual AC, power windows, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. Like earlier, the Gurkha should be offered in three and five-door formats.

The new Gurkha will continue with its existing 90PS/260Nm 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual. The more powerful 140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine from the previous Gurkha Xtreme is unlikely to return. The Gurkha will continue with the 4X4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case and manual (front and rear) locking differentials as standard.

The earlier generation of the Force Gurkha was priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.30 lakh. The 2021 model is expected to demand a premium over it and undercut the Mahindra Thar.