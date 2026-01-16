All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Vs Hyundai Exter: Which Micro SUV Should You Bring Home?

    Modified On Jan 16, 2026 11:17 AM By Yashein

    19.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    India’s safest micro SUV gets a refresh and takes on Hyundai’s feature-rich challenger in an intense battle

    Punch vs Exter

    The Tata Punch facelift has arrived with its most comprehensive update yet, bringing a refreshed design, more features, new powertrain options, and improved safety equipment. It goes up against the Hyundai Exter, which continues to be a strong contender in the micro SUV space with its unique design, long list of features, and proven reliability. 

    Both SUVs target buyers with families looking for compact dimensions, SUV-like styling, and low running costs, while still offering modern tech and strong safety credentials. But how do they really compare? Let’s find out.

    Price

    Model

    2026 Tata Punch

    Hyundai Exter 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh 

    Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh 
    • The base variant of the Punch is around Rs 5,000 more affordable than that of the Exter. 

    • Higher-spec variants of the Punch are slightly more costly and, and this is mainly due to an extra powertrain option which we will be covering later on in this report. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    2026 Tata Punch

    Hyundai Exter

    Difference

    Length

    3876 mm

    3815 mm

    +61 mm

    Width

    1742 mm

    1710 mm

    +32 mm

    Height 

    1615 mm

    1631 mm

    -16 mm

    Wheelbase

    2445 mm

    2450 mm

    -5 mm
    • As you can see above, the Punch is the longer and wider SUV.

    Tata Punch Facelift side
    Hyundai Exter side profile

    • The Exter is the taller one and also has a marginally longer wheelbase.

    Powertrain

     

    2026 Tata Punch

    Hyundai Exter

    Engine

    1.2-litre petrol 

    1.2-litre petrol with CNG

    1.2-litre turbo petrol (New)

    1.2-litre petrol 

    1.2-litre petrol with CNG 

    Transmission

    5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT

    5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT (New)

    6-speed manual 

    5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed manual

    Power

    88 Nm

    73.5 Nm

    120 Nm

    83 PS 

    69 PS

    Torque

    115 Nm

    103 Nm

    170 Nm

    114 Nm 

    95.2 Nm
    • This is where the Punch facelift clearly pulls ahead. While both SUVs offer petrol and CNG options, Tata also offers a CNG-AMT combination, which is not available on the Exter, making the Punch more versatile for buyers looking for low running costs with automatic convenience. 

    • The Punch now gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, borrowed from the Nexon, which should give it a more fun-to-drive experience, due to more power.

    • The NA petrol engine option of the Punch makes 5 PS more than the output generated by the Exter. Even in the CNG option, the Punch makes more power and torque. 

    The CNG-AMT combination makes the Punch more expensive, but the good news is you can get it in the top-spec variant.  This report will provide more details about the variant-wise powertrain options of the Punch. With the engine-gearbox choices out of the way, let’s move on to the features section. 

    Features

     

    2026 Tata Punch

    Hyundai Exter

    Exterior

    • LED DRLs 

    • LED headlamps and tail lamps 

    • LED fog lamps with cornering function

    • Connected LED 

    • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Spoiler 

    • Shark fin antenna 

    • Skid plates 

    • LED DRLs 

    • LED headlamps and taillights 

    • 15-inch alloy wheels

    • LED fog lamps

    • Front and rear skid plates

    • Spoiler

    • Roof rails

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Knight Edition (dark theme) with special decals and emblems

    Interior

    • Black / white dashboard 

    • Black / grey seat upholstery (fabric)

    • Silver finish on door handles

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Ambient lighting

    • Passenger vanity  mirror

    • Adjustable headrests  

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Illuminated two-spoke steering wheel

    • Black interiors with light sage inserts, all-black theme with Exter Knight edition

    • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery 

    • Chrome finish on gearknob 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and leather gear knob

    • Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Adjustable headrests 

    • Footwell lighting

    • Metal pedals

    Comfort and Convenience

    • 7-inch digital driver’s display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Cruise control

    • Paddle shifters (AMT only)

    • Cooled glovebox

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Extended thigh support

    • Multi-drive modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Puddle lamps

    • Tilt steering wheel

    • Air purifier

    • Semi-digital driver display

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Single-pane sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger (using an adapter)

    • Cruise control

    • Paddle shifters (AMT only)

    • Cooled glovebox

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Type-C USB port (front only)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    Infotainment

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen

    • 8-speaker sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • OTA updates

    • 8-inch touchscreen

    • 6 speakers 

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • OTA updates

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    Safety

    • Six airbags

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-start assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • 3-point seatbelts with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Blind view monitor

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Hill-start assist

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • Reverse parking camera

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Dashcam
    •  Both the 2026 Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are packed with plentiful features, but the updated Punch clearly offers some extras over the Hyundai SUV.  

    • The Punch gets a larger infotainment, extra speakers, ambient lighting, air purifier and faster USB charging ports. 

    • The Punch gets a front armrest over the Exter, while the Exter comes with semi-leatherette seats

    • The Exter features a dashcam as an additional safety feature, whereas the Punch comes with a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor. 

    • If you are planning to buy the Punch for its strong list of features, then you should check out this story where we take you through its variant-wise features.

    Tata Punch Facelift dashboard
    Hyundai Exter interior

    It’s important to note that the Punch is a 5-star rated car from Bharat NCAP, whereas the Exter has not been tested yet. 

    CarDekho Says 

    On paper, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift and the Hyundai Exter are closely matched, but they cater to slightly different kinds of buyers within the micro SUV space. The updated Punch builds strongly on the strengths of the outgoing car by adding a sharper design, a richer features list, and more powertrain flexibility. The introduction of the turbo-petrol engine and the CNG-AMT combination gives it a clear edge in terms of performance and versatility, while its 5-star safety rating and added tech like the 360-degree camera and blind view monitor reinforce its position as the safest and most well-rounded option in the segment.

    Tata Punch Facelift
    Hyundai Exter front three quarters

    The Hyundai Exter, meanwhile, continues to appeal with its unique styling, comfortable ride, and a sensible set of features that suit everyday urban use. Its petrol and CNG powertrains keep running costs in check, and conveniences like the built-in dashcam and a straightforward cabin layout make it a hassle-free choice for buyers prioritising ease of ownership and city-friendly manners. 

    To pick one strictly on how they appear on paper, we would have to go with the Punch, which emerges as a clear winner for its better package. If you are planning to buy the Punch, this report will provide you with its variant-wise prices and every other detail that you need to know.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Punch

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Vs Hyundai Exter: Which Micro SUV Should You Bring Home?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience