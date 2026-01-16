New 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Vs Hyundai Exter: Which Micro SUV Should You Bring Home?

India’s safest micro SUV gets a refresh and takes on Hyundai’s feature-rich challenger in an intense battle

The Tata Punch facelift has arrived with its most comprehensive update yet, bringing a refreshed design, more features, new powertrain options, and improved safety equipment. It goes up against the Hyundai Exter, which continues to be a strong contender in the micro SUV space with its unique design, long list of features, and proven reliability.

Both SUVs target buyers with families looking for compact dimensions, SUV-like styling, and low running costs, while still offering modern tech and strong safety credentials. But how do they really compare? Let’s find out.

Price

Model 2026 Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 9.61 lakh

The base variant of the Punch is around Rs 5,000 more affordable than that of the Exter.

Higher-spec variants of the Punch are slightly more costly and, and this is mainly due to an extra powertrain option which we will be covering later on in this report.

Dimensions

Parameter 2026 Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Difference Length 3876 mm 3815 mm +61 mm Width 1742 mm 1710 mm +32 mm Height 1615 mm 1631 mm -16 mm Wheelbase 2445 mm 2450 mm -5 mm

As you can see above, the Punch is the longer and wider SUV.

The Exter is the taller one and also has a marginally longer wheelbase.

Powertrain

2026 Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG 1.2-litre turbo petrol (New) 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol with CNG Transmission 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT 5-speed manual/ 5-speed AMT (New) 6-speed manual 5-speed manual / 5-speed AMT 5-speed manual Power 88 Nm 73.5 Nm 120 Nm 83 PS 69 PS Torque 115 Nm 103 Nm 170 Nm 114 Nm 95.2 Nm

This is where the Punch facelift clearly pulls ahead. While both SUVs offer petrol and CNG options, Tata also offers a CNG-AMT combination, which is not available on the Exter, making the Punch more versatile for buyers looking for low running costs with automatic convenience.

The Punch now gets a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, borrowed from the Nexon, which should give it a more fun-to-drive experience, due to more power.

The NA petrol engine option of the Punch makes 5 PS more than the output generated by the Exter. Even in the CNG option, the Punch makes more power and torque.

The CNG-AMT combination makes the Punch more expensive, but the good news is you can get it in the top-spec variant. This report will provide more details about the variant-wise powertrain options of the Punch. With the engine-gearbox choices out of the way, let’s move on to the features section.

Features

2026 Tata Punch Hyundai Exter Exterior LED DRLs

LED headlamps and tail lamps

LED fog lamps with cornering function

Connected LED

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Roof rails

Spoiler

Shark fin antenna

Skid plates LED DRLs

LED headlamps and taillights

15-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lamps

Front and rear skid plates

Spoiler

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna

Knight Edition (dark theme) with special decals and emblems Interior Black / white dashboard

Black / grey seat upholstery (fabric)

Silver finish on door handles

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Passenger vanity mirror

Adjustable headrests

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Illuminated two-spoke steering wheel Black interiors with light sage inserts, all-black theme with Exter Knight edition

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Chrome finish on gearknob

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and leather gear knob

Vanity mirror lamps for both front passengers

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pocket

Adjustable headrests

Footwell lighting

Metal pedals Comfort and Convenience 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Cruise control

Paddle shifters (AMT only)

Cooled glovebox

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Extended thigh support

Multi-drive modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Puddle lamps

Tilt steering wheel

Air purifier Semi-digital driver display

Auto AC with rear vents

Single-pane sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger (using an adapter)

Cruise control

Paddle shifters (AMT only)

Cooled glovebox

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Type-C USB port (front only)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

8-speaker sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

OTA updates 8-inch touchscreen

6 speakers

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

OTA updates

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls Safety Six airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-start assist

Hill-descent control

Rear parking sensors

Rain-sensing wipers

3-point seatbelts with reminders

360-degree camera

Blind view monitor

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Hill-start assist

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

Reverse parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Dashcam

Both the 2026 Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are packed with plentiful features, but the updated Punch clearly offers some extras over the Hyundai SUV.

Both the 2026 Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter are packed with plentiful features, but the updated Punch clearly offers some extras over the Hyundai SUV. The Punch gets a larger infotainment, extra speakers, ambient lighting, air purifier and faster USB charging ports.

The Punch gets a front armrest over the Exter, while the Exter comes with semi-leatherette seats

The Exter features a dashcam as an additional safety feature, whereas the Punch comes with a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor.

If you are planning to buy the Punch for its strong list of features, then you should check out this story where we take you through its variant-wise features.

It’s important to note that the Punch is a 5-star rated car from Bharat NCAP, whereas the Exter has not been tested yet.

CarDekho Says

On paper, the 2026 Tata Punch facelift and the Hyundai Exter are closely matched, but they cater to slightly different kinds of buyers within the micro SUV space. The updated Punch builds strongly on the strengths of the outgoing car by adding a sharper design, a richer features list, and more powertrain flexibility. The introduction of the turbo-petrol engine and the CNG-AMT combination gives it a clear edge in terms of performance and versatility, while its 5-star safety rating and added tech like the 360-degree camera and blind view monitor reinforce its position as the safest and most well-rounded option in the segment.

The Hyundai Exter, meanwhile, continues to appeal with its unique styling, comfortable ride, and a sensible set of features that suit everyday urban use. Its petrol and CNG powertrains keep running costs in check, and conveniences like the built-in dashcam and a straightforward cabin layout make it a hassle-free choice for buyers prioritising ease of ownership and city-friendly manners.

To pick one strictly on how they appear on paper, we would have to go with the Punch, which emerges as a clear winner for its better package. If you are planning to buy the Punch, this report will provide you with its variant-wise prices and every other detail that you need to know.