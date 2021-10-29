Mini Cooper Electric Sold Out On Day 1 In India

Published On Oct 29, 2021 06:09 PM By Dhruv for Mini Cooper SE

The silent Mini was sold out in India on day one with with the British carmaker only bringing 30 units to India

The Mini Cooper SE makes 184PS of power and 270Nm of torque.

36.2 kWh battery pack gives it a 233km range.

Fast charging can top up batteries from 0-80 percent in 36 minutes.

Available in a 3-door body type and in four colours.

We expect it to be priced around Rs 50 lakh.

The first all-electric Mini Cooper is India bound, but you cannot buy it. That’s because Mini decided to sell only 30 units in India and they all got lapped up by potential buyers on day 1 itself.

The electric Mini or the Mini Cooper SE as it is called is a 184PS hatchback with 270Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-100kmph time in just 7.3 seconds. It has a 36.2kWh battery pack that gives it a range of around 233km. The electric Mini can be charged at home using a conventional home charger. The batteries can be topped up from 0-80% in around 12 hours. With a home charging unit, this time can be cut down to a little above 3 hours and a public fast charger will further bring it down to 36 minutes.

The electric Mini Cooper SE will be available in a 3-door body style and four colours - White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey, and British Racing Green.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said in a statement, “Charged with passion, the all-new MINI 3-door Cooper SE will be the first all-electric premium small car in India, paving the way to a sustainable yet at the same time highly emotional driving experience. With pre-booking, our customers and MINI fans have a chance to secure a purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric MINI.”

The launch date of this new electric Mini has not been announced yet, but we do expect it to take place soon. As far as the price is concerned, the electric Mini is expected to retail around the Rs 50 lakh mark, seeing that it will be a CBU import. It has no direct rivals in the market, although the EV nearest to it in terms of price is the Hyundai Kona Electric (Rs 23.97 lakh ex-showroom).