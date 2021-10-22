Published On Oct 22, 2021 08:38 PM By Sonny for Mini Cooper SE

The upcoming launch of the Mini Electric, also known as the Cooper SE, is about to make the Indian EV space a little more fun. It is the battery-powered version of the Mini Cooper three-door sports hatchback.

Mini has kept the electric Cooper SE’s design quite similar to the regular combustion-engined car. It has the same iconic exterior styling but with bright yellow highlights and aero-optimised wheels. Like most EVs, the regular grille is replaced by a smooth panel of the same shape. The rear looks almost the same as the regular Mini Cooper with the British Union Jack design in the tail lamps.

Inside, you’ll find the familiar ring-like design on the central console and a sleek 5.5-inch digital display that acts as the instrument cluster. The look is simultaneously retro and modern. It has a premium upholstery and a host of tactile controls on the console, some of which are EV-specific, such as the level of regenerative braking and drive mode selection.

The Mini Cooper SE’s battery has a usable capacity of only 32.6kWh, which is only slightly bigger than that of the Nexon EV which has a 30.2kWh battery pack. But the sporty offering’s more powerful 184PS/270Nm electric motor does affect the range. Mini claims a WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicle Test Procedure) range of up to 233km for its electric hatchback. The official 0-60kmph time is listed at 3.9 seconds, sufficiently quick for a small, sporty EV.

The electric Mini can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 2.5 hours using a 11kW charger and over 3 hours to charge 100 percent. A 50kW DC fast charger will take 35 minutes to top up the battery from empty to 80 per cent. Those who have access to a Mini Wallbox charger can achieve the same amount of charge in a little over 3 hours, while charging from a regular power-socket would take nearly half a day.

The Mini Electric has been officially teased and should be launched by the end of 2021. It will be the first electric offering in its segment and is likely to be priced at around Rs 50 lakh, a hefty premium over the regular three-door Mini Cooper.