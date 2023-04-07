Published On Apr 07, 2023 02:03 PM By Tarun for MG Comet EV

The Comet EV is expected to be completely revealed later this month

First teaser of the Comet EV is out, showing us a glimpse of the interior.

It will get steering-mounted controls, dual 10.25-inch screens, automatic AC, and brushed silver elements.

Will be a sub-3 metre offering with two doors and four seats.

Expected with 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh battery packs which offer a range of up to 300 km.

Prices likely to be around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The first teaser of the MG Comet EV is out! The carmaker has given us a glimpse of the electric hatchback’s interior, which shows a unique and quirky styling. It will be a small two-door electric hatchback and is expected to debut in April itself.

What Can We Make Out From The Teaser?

(Wuling Almaz Interior For Reference)

The teaser shows the modern-looking cabin of the Comet EV. It will get a two-spoke steering wheel with audio and voice command controls. There are two unmarked buttons, which we think could be for cruise control. Besides that, you can also see the dual integrated 10.25-inch displays, which will house the touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display. You can also spot the rotary dials for automatic climate control and the brushed silver surround for the unique-looking AC vents.

Other Features Expected

While connected car technology has been confirmed for the Comet EV, it could also get dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, and electronic stability control.

Seating And Sizing

The Comet EV will be a sub-3 metre offering, with its length smaller than a Tata Nano, but with more width and height than the Alto K10. It will be a two-door offering with the convenience of four seats. The proportions are of a cute micro-EV, which will carry a unique exterior styling.

Battery Talk

The MG Comet EV is known as the Wuling Almaz EV in the Indonesian market, which is offered with two battery packs. There’s a 17.3kWh pack with a range of up to 200 kms and a 26.7kWh option which claims up to 300 kms. There’s a single 40PS electric motor which powers the rear wheels. We’re expecting both battery options with the Comet EV.

Expected Price

We’re expecting the MG Comet EV to be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Price-wise, it will be a competitor to the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.