5 Things You Need To Know About The MG Comet EV

Published On Mar 04, 2023 11:49 AM By Sonny for MG Air EV

It will be tiny and affordable but without compromising too much on range and features

The upcoming mass-market EV from MG has been confirmed to be the Comet EV. It is immediately recognisable as the Air EV sold in Indonesia by one of MG’s sister brands called Wuling. Assuming that the two will have a lot in common, here are five important things you should know about the MG Comet EV:

Tiny size

The Air EV is a sub-3 metre offering with a wheelbase barely measuring over two metres, smaller than even the Tata Nano. However, it is as wide as an entry-level compact and definitely taller. For reference, it is 15mm wider and 111mm taller than the Maruti Alto K10.

Distinctive design

The reason for the Comet’s proportions is its micro-EV design reminiscent of the Mahindra e2o. It is a two-door offering with seating for four, no visible boot, tiny wheels and the rear window is simply a tall quarter glass panel. However, MG has still given it a modern and somewhat upmarket appearance with an LED DRL strip across the front and the quad headlamps. The Indonesia-spec Air EV mirrors these lighting elements at the rear as well.

Battery and range

Given its visual similarity with the Air EV, the Comet EV is expected to get the same electric powertrains. In Indonesia it gets the choice of two battery packs - 17.3kWh and 26.7kWh, promising a range of up to 200km and 300km respectively. Either way, there is only one electric motor, rated at 40PS, driving the rear wheels.

Features aplenty

MG has built a reputation for offering models with big screens and a lot of technology and the Comet EV is expected to do the same. As the Air EV, its base version comes with a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, audio system with steering-mounted controls and AC. Meanwhile, the top version has two 10.25-inch screens in an integrated setup for the touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display. It also gets nicer upholstery.

Expected prices

The MG Comet EV is likely to be positioned as an entry-level offering to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3. It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will likely be offered as a fleet vehicle as well.