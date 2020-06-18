MG Hector Plus Teased In A New Colour Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Jun 18, 2020 01:57 PM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus

It will get a new blue colour option not seen on the 5-seater Hector it is based on

MG Hector Plus, three-row version of Hector SUV, due to be launched in July 2020.

New blue option will likely be the hero colour of the Hector Plus 6-seater.

It is already in series production at MG’s plant in Halol, Gujarat.

The Plus will get the same engine options: 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, petrol with mild hybrid, and 2.0-litre diesel.

Likely to come at a premium of Rs 1 lakh over price of equivalent Hector variants.

The MG Hector Plus will be the brand’s newest offering in India. It is based on the regular Hector SUV but with a third row of seats. The latest teaser shows the Plus variant in an all-new blue exterior colour option. This will likely be the hero colour of the Hector Plus just as Glaze Red of the Hector .

MG has already started the series production of the Hector Plus at its facility in Halol and is due to launch it in July. The Hector Plus will be launched as a 6-seater while a 7-seater version is expected to follow later. It debuted at Auto Expo 2020 in Candy White and has since been seen in Aurora Silver as well. This is the first time MG has shown the new Starry Blue option, a colour not offered on the regular 5-seater Hector.

The Plus will share its engine options with the 5-seater Hector. That includes the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol that makes 143PS/250Nm along with the option of a 48V mild-hybrid tech like the Hector. Petrol variants will come with an option of a 6-speed manual or DCT automatic. The most popular engine option for the Hector Plus might be the 2.0-litre diesel unit that produces 170PS and 350Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual. It, however, doesn’t get an automatic option.

The Hector Plus will get the same features too -- a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, plush upholstery, and a 360-degree parking camera. MG will add AC vents and a USB charging port for the third row. MG might also offer a few additional features over the Hector as the Plus is a relatively premium product.

The Hector Plus is likely to come at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variants of the 5-seater SUV, which is currently priced between Rs 12.73 lakh and Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas which is a 7-seater version of the Tata Harrier.

