First MG Hector Plus Rolls Out; Launching Soon!

Published On Jun 16, 2020 03:05 PM By Rohit for MG Hector Plus

It is a three-row version of the Hector with captain seats in the middle row

The carmaker is set to launch the SUV in July 2020.

It will be powered by the Hector’s BS6 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines.

Will offer the same features as the Hector including a panoramic sunroof and a 10.4-inch touchscreen system.

Likely to command a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the Hector.

A 7-seater version with bench seat in the second-row will follow the captain seat version.

MG Motor India debuted the three-row version of the Hector, called the Hector Plus , at Auto Expo 2020. The carmaker has now commenced series production of the SUV at its Halol plant in Gujarat ahead of its July launch .

The Hector Plus is a 6-seater SUV based on the Hector with captain seats in the middle row. While it has a lot in common with the Hector , the redesigned headlamps and grille, revised front and rear bumpers, larger LED DRLs, and tweaked tail lamps (which aren’t connected anymore) help it to stand apart from the former.

Its equipment list is expected to remain similar to that of the Hector which includes a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and up to six airbags. MG will also offer AC vents for the third row and a USB charging port.

MG will offer the Hector Plus with the same BS6 engines as the Hector. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system develops 143PS/250Nm and sends power to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual. The 6-speed dual-clutch automatic option available with the petrol engine as well. However, this version doesn’t get the mild-hybrid setup. The 2.0-litre diesel engine puts out 170PS and 350Nm while mated to a 6-speed manual and doesn’t get an automatic option yet.

The Hector Plus is set to be launched in July 2020 and we expect it to cost around Rs 1 lakh more than the Hector. The 5-seater MG Hector is currently priced from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom India except Kerala). The Hector Plus will rival the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas . MG will also be launching a 7-seater version with a bench seat in the middle row of the Hector Plus later this year.

Read More on : Hector on road price