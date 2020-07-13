MG Hector Plus Launched At Rs 13.49 Lakh

Modified On Jul 13, 2020 05:22 PM By Sonny for MG Hector Plus

The six-seater iteration priced at premium of upto Rs 65,000 over the corresponding 5-seater variant

MG Hector Plus gets captain seats in the middle row.

Gets special introductory prices from Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 18.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India) valid till August 13.

Available in four variants with three engine options: turbo-petrol, turbo-petrol with mild hybrid and diesel.

Premieres new kick-to-open feature for the powered tailgate, tan leatherette upholstery, and third-row AC vents.

The Hector Plus gets a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree view camera, front and rear parking sensors and connected car tech.

It will get a 7-seater version as well which is expected around Diwali 2020.

The MG Hector Plus six-seater SUV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Hector Plus which debuted at Auto Expo 2020 is MG’s third launch in India. It is priced at a premium over the corresponding variants of the 5-seater Hector which costs between Rs 12.84 lakh and Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

It is offered in three variants with three powertrain options in the top spec. Here’s the full price list (ex-showroom, India):

Diesel-MT Petrol Petrol Mild Hybrid MT Style Rs 14.44 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh (MT) Super Rs 15.65 lakh - - Smart Rs 17.15 lakh Rs 16.65 lakh (AT) - Sharp Rs 18.54 lakh Rs 18.21 lakh (AT) Rs 17.29 lakh

As a six-seater version of the regular Hector , the Plus shares the same engines: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol which also gets the option of a 48V mild-hybrid system and a 2.0-litre diesel. The 170PS/350Nm diesel is only offered with a 6-speed manual and is available across all variants of the Hector Plus. Meanwhile, the 143PS/250Nm turbo-petrol engine gets a choice of 6-speed manual and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic while the mild-hybrid variant only comes with a 6-speed manual and is limited to the top-spec Hector Plus.

The Hector Plus features captain seats in the middle row that can slide and recline as well as individual armrests. It gets comforts like a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, AC vents for all three rows, LED lighting, cruise control and keyless entry as standard. The top-spec variant gets a panoramic sunroof, tan leatherette upholstery, auto climate control, 360-degree camera, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster. MG has added a new kick-to-open feature for the powered tailgate of the Hector Plus.

In terms of safety, the Plus is equipped with dual front airbags, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, traction control and electronic stability control. The top-spec variant gets six airbags, heated ORVMs and auto headlamps as well.

It comes with cosmetic tweaks to the front and rear ends to distinguish it from the 5-seater Hector. The Plus offers 155 litres of boot space with all three rows in use that increases to 530 litres when the third row is folded down.

It will rival the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Tata Gravitas . MG plans to introduce a 7-seater version of the Hector Plus around Diwali 2020. These introductory prices for the 6-seater Hector Plus are said to be valid till August 13 after which variant-prices will go up by upto Rs 50,000.

