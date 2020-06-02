Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB (Long Wheelbase) 450, 400 d Launched

Modified On Jun 02, 2020 06:15 PM By Dhruv.A for Mercedes-Benz GLE

The newly launched locally-assembled variants join the existing base-spec 300 d and 400 d Hip Hop Edition

Mercedes-Benz has launched two new variants of the GLE, that made its India debut earlier this year. Prices of the GLE LWB start at Rs 88.80 lakh for the 450 petrol variant and Rs 89.90 lakh for the 400d diesel variant. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is now available in a total of four variants, detailed prices of which are as follows:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Prices (ex-showroom India) GLE 300 d Rs 73.70 lakh GLE 450 Rs 88.80 lakh GLE 400 d Rs 89.90 lakh GLE 400 d Hip Hop Edition Rs 1.25 crore

The carmaker says that the GLE LWB already has a three month waiting period. For engine and feature details, check out Mercedes-Benz’s official statement below.

Press Release:

Introduces the EQ Boost technology for the first time in an SUV in India, providing

additional power and torque (22 hp & 250 Nm Torque) in the GLE 450

GLE LWB now has two new top-end variants– the 450 4MATIC (Petrol) & 400 d

4MATIC (Diesel)

The GLE 450 4MATIC LWB and 400 d 4MATIC LWB is powered by BSVI in-line

six-cylinder engines

The new GLE 450 4MATIC LWB produces an output of 270 kW (367 hp) & 500

Nm of torque and an additional 250 Nm of torque and 16 kW (22 hp) available via

EQ Boost | 0-100 km/h in 5.7 seconds!

The new GLE 400 d 4MATIC LWB produces an output of 243 kW (330 hp) & 700

Nm of Torque | 0 -100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds!

Safety features include 7Airbags in GLE 400 d 4MATIC and GLE 450 4MATIC,

also Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist as a standard across variants, the

new LWB GLE is one of the safest SUV’s on the roads

STAR EASE service packages for the new GLE 450 start @ INR 77,600 for 2

years/unlimited km and for GLE 400 d is Rs 89,100 for 2 years/unlimited km

All new GLE 450 4MATIC LWB and 400 d 4MATIC LWB highlights:

AIRMATIC suspension with ADS+

50.8 cm (20-inch) 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels

Auto Park Assist 360 degree surround view camera

MBUX NTG6 with “Hey Mercedes”

Hard-Disc Navigation

Smartphone Integration

Widescreen Cockpit

Easy pack tailgate

Memory Package for Front Seats

Electrically adjustable rear seats

4-Zone THERMOTRONIC AC

Electric Sun Blinds

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless Charging Front

Blind Spot Assist

Active Brake Assist

Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim

Illuminated aluminium running boards

