Published On Aug 24, 2022 02:34 PM By Sonny for Mercedes-Benz EQS

The most luxurious electric sedan in India makes up to 761PS and offers up to 586km of range

Performance version of the Mercedes EQS luxury sedan has a dual-motor AWD powertrain.

Offers up to 761PS and 1020Nm of performance while also claiming decent range from its 107.8kWh battery pack.

Debuts the MBUX Hyperscreen – a large curved glass across the dashboard to integrate three large displays – in India.

Has distinctive AMG styling details in the overall smooth and aero-efficient shape of the EV sedan.

It arrives as a rival to the likes of the Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan.

Mercedes-Benz has launched its second all-electric offering in India, the AMG EQS 53. It is the performance version of the EQS luxury EV sedan, which is due to arrive later this year. The EQS 53 4MATIC+ is priced at Rs 2.45 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The EQS is Mercedes’s current flagship EV and the first to be based on its latest EV-specific modular architecture called EVA 2. It sports distinctive styling over the regular S-Class with smooth lines and body shapes that are optimised for aerodynamic efficiency. It has the lowest drag coefficient of any production car in the world.

The conventional grille is replaced by a smooth panel, and this model gets the typical AMG panamericana design. There are various fins and blades where you’d usually find intakes and vents that are playing an important role directing the airflow as needed.

At the rear, it has sleek connected taillamps, and the contrast black bumper has various design details to break the monotony of smooth shapes. There is a sporty lip spoiler for increased downforce without disrupting the overall aerodynamic efficiency. The EQS has a notchback design, which allows for a boot space of 610 litres. It also has a subtle rear diffuser and model-specific alloy wheels wrapped in EV-specific tyres.

Mercedes debuted the MBUX Hyperscreen on the EQS. It’s basically a 56-inch single piece of curved glass that spans the entire width of the dashboard with three large OLED displays underneath. In the centre is the 17.7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system, while the other two are 12.3-inch screens. The EQS 53 is the first Mercedes model in India to get the optional hyperscreen display. It is more than just a large display as it also has immense computing power for the digital assistant functions.

Other interior details include a dual-pane sunroof, plush Nappa leather upholstery, and the new AMG steering wheel with the double-tier layout for all the controls on the spokes. The safety features include nine airbags and an extensive ADAS suite with Level 2 autonomy functions that will work in India.

Various components and the cabin of the EQS are made from sustainable and environmentally conscious materials for extra green points.

Here’s a quick look at the performance specifications of the AMG EQS 53:

Battery size 107.8kWh Range (WLTP) 529-586km Powertrain Dual-motor AWD Power 761PS Torque 1020Nm

It is the most powerful EV in India and the one with the largest battery. The only other EV that comes close is the Porsche Taycan Turbo S with a faster acceleration, thanks to the lower weight than the EQS 53. Its battery pack can handle upto 200kW of fast charging which can replenish from 10 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Mercedes plans to support its growing EV portfolio with a charging network across India, comprising 140 charging points, of which 20 will be able to offer 180kW DC fast charging. Additionally, the first year of charging will be free of cost for Mercedes customers.

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ will be followed by the locally assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 in September. This performance version rivals the likes of the Audi RS e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan.