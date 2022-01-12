Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury EV Sedan Will Be Assembled Locally, To Arrive Towards End Of 2022

Published On Jan 12, 2022 03:59 PM By Sonny for Mercedes-Benz EQS

It claims a range of up to 770km and packs a large integrated display that spans the width of the dashboard

The EQS is Mercedes’ flagship EV offering that debuted in April 2021.

It will likely be offered in both RWD and AWD variants with a 107.8kWh for up to 770km of range.

The EQS also features the MBUX Hyperscreen, a 55-inch integrated system with three displays.

The EQS has a distinctive design, smoother than most, for peak aerodynamic efficiency.

As a locally assembled offering, the EQS will likely have a starting price of less than Rs 2 crore (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that it will be bringing its flagship EV to India in 2022, the EQS luxury sedan. The German marque will be positioning it competitively as well, by offering it as a locally assembled model.

The EQS made its global debut in early 2021 and was listed on the Mercedes-Benz India shortly after, hinting at its imminent arrival. It is based on an all-new EV platform and features a distinctively smooth shape that is quite aerodynamically efficient with a drag coefficient of just 0.20. There are some common design cues with the EQC as part of the Mercedes EQ brand but has little in common with the combustion-engined S-Class.

Mercedes offers the global-spec EQS with a 107.8kWh battery pack which is good for a range of upto 770km in the most efficient variant. It was introduced in two trims, EQS 580 (AWD) and EQS 450+ (RWD), both of which are expected to be offered in India. The EQS 450+ features an electric motor on the rear axle that produces 333PS/568Nm while the EQS 580 uses a second motor on the front axle for a combined output of 523PS/855Nm.

In terms of charge times, the battery pack can be topped up in 12 hours using an 11kW wallbox charger. A 7kW home charger will take 15 hours and 30 minutes to do the same and will likely be offered complimentary to all buyers. The EQS is also capable of fast charging at up to 200kW that can recharge its battery in just 31 minutes.

The cabin of the Mercedes-Benz EQS packs a futuristic layout with the optional MBUX Hyperscreen. It’s a 55-inch glass that spans the width of the dashboard with three displays integrated into it: one screen for the instrument cluster and two touchscreens for the central infotainment display and the passenger-side display. As standard, it gets an S-Class like dashboard setup with a vertical central infotainment display rising up from the central console. The EQS will be loaded with lots more luxury comforts like multi-zone climate control, powered seats with massage function, leather upholstery and the Mercedes digital assistant.

Even as a locally assembled model, the EQS is likely to be priced higher than the regular S-Class model and start around Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom). It will not have any direct rivals but the closest competitors would be the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT which focus more on a sportier driving experience but with less range. Mercedes has not confirmed a launch period but did state that the EQS will be arriving in the final quarter of 2022.

The brand intends to continue to develop its “Retail of the Future” model following the 42.5 percent growth in sales in 2021 over 2020. It has also expanded its network and support across the country for the EQ brand with the EQC electric SUV. The EQS will be one of ten new models that will be launched by Mercedes in 2022. Its new lineup will include the Maybach S-Class, more AMG models and perhaps the new C-Class as well.