BIS Introduces New Standards To Enhance EV Safety In India

Modified On Jun 24, 2024 07:47 PM By Dipan

These new standards focus on the powertrains of EVs, applying to two-wheelers, four-wheelers and commercial trucks too

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has issued two new standards: IS 18590: 2024 and IS 18606: 2024 for EVs, focusing specifically on their powertrains. These new standards aim to improve the overall safety of EVs in India.

What is BIS?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), formerly known as the Indian Standards Institution (ISI), is a government organisation in charge of standardising and certifying products, processes, systems, and services. It falls within the purview of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. While most better-known automotive industry parameters come from the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH), many components that are used by carmakers to build said cars have to be certified by BIS to be road-worthy.

Why is a BIS certificate important?

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifies that certain products meet minimum safety standards before they can be sold in India, protecting consumers from faulty or substandard products. Such certification is required for certain items, as specified in over 19,500 BIS standards to date.

These new regulations are probably going to help curb the rising number of car fire incidents, which are mostly brought on by inconsistent battery and electric motor quality.

Based on crash safety data, the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV are the safest made-in-India electric cars on sale right now.

