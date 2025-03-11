Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid Now Gets Pedestrian Alert Feature

The Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) emits a low sound alerting pedestrians and other road users to the presence of the vehicle

The AVAS tech comes with strong-hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross.

No other feature changes have been made to the premium Toyota MPV.

Comes with two engine options: a 2-litre N/A petrol and a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol.

Priced from Rs 19.94 lakh to Rs 31.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

While strong hybrids (when running in EV mode at low speeds) and pure EVs are known for their silent operation, they can pose some danger to pedestrians in close proximity, as there is no sound to alert them to the vehicle's presence. To address this, automakers began equipping such vehicles with AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System). The most recent model to join this list is the hybrid version of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Maruti already offered this safety tech with the Grand Vitara, and we also expect the same update on the Maruti Invicto, a rebadged version of the Innova Hycross.

What is AVAS?

AVAS, also known as an acoustic vehicle alert system, alerts pedestrians about the car’s presence by emitting a low frequency sound. It is offered on strong hybrids, EVs, and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) as these cars have no engine sound which may cause a danger to pedestrians. With the Innova Hycross, this feature is being offered with strong hybrid variants: VX, VX(O), ZX, and ZX(O).

Other Features On Offer

No other change has been made to the features set of the Toyota MPV. It continues to come with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen. and a 7-inch digital driver's display, dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a wireless phone charger. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. The Toyota MPV also has front and rear parking sensors, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) with lane-keep and departure assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

Toyota offers the Innova Hycross with two powertrain options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre N/A petrol 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol Power 175 PS 186 PS (combined) Torque 209 Nm 188 Nm (combined) Transmission CVT e-CVT

N/A - Naturally aspirated

Price Range And Rivals

The Toyota Innova Hycross is priced between Rs 19.94 lakh and Rs 31.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Crysta, while being a premium alternative to the Kia Carens.

