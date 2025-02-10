Maruti Wagon R And Maruti Baleno Were The Best-selling Cars In January 2025

Out of total 15 models, 10 from the list were from Maruti alone, while Hyundai also registered record sales for the Creta last month

The sales report for the top 15 cars is out for the first month of 2025, and Maruti Wagon R took over the crown of the best-selling car in January, followed by the Maruti Baleno. While the sales chart was mainly dominated by Maruti models, a few models from Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra also made it to the top 15 list. Let’s see how each of these models have performed in last month’s sales.

Model January 2025 January 2024 December 2024 Maruti Wagon R 24,078 17,756 17,303 Maruti Baleno 19,965 19,630 9,112 Hyundai Creta 18,522 13,212 12,608 Maruti Swift 17,081 15,370 10,421 Tata Punch 16,231 17,978 15,073 Maruti Grand Vitara 15,784 13,438 7,093 Mahindra Scorpio 15,442 14,293 12,195 Tata Nexon 15,397 17,182 13,536 Maruti Dzire 15,383 16,773 16,573 Maruti Fronx 15,192 13,643 10,752 Maruti Brezza 14,747 15,303 17,336 Maruti Ertiga 14,248 14,632 16,056 Maruti Alto 11,352 12,395 7,410 Maruti Eeco 11,250 12,019 11,678 Hyundai Venue 11,106 11,831 10,265

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Wagon R stands first at the best-selling car’s podium in January 2025. Over 24,000 units of the hatchback were dispatched last month, marking a positive year-on-year (YoY) growth of 36 percent. Maruti sold over 6,700 units more as compared to December 2024.

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the Baleno, secured the second spot, with sales of nearly 20,000 units last month. The Baleno registered a positive growth of over 10,000 units in monthly sales and registered a positive growth of 2 percent in the year-on-year (YoY) comparison.

With the highest positive YoY growth of 40 percent, the Hyundai Creta secured the third position. More than 18,500 units were sold in the last month, which were nearly 6,000 units more than December 2024. Do note that the sales were boosted by the recent introduction of the Creta Electric.

Maruti dispatched over 17,000 units of the Swift in January 2025, going up from 11th position in December 2024 to the fourth spot in January 2025. The automaker recorded a decent 11 percent YoY growth with this hatchback.

Closely following the Swift, the Tata Punch managed to dispatch over 16,200 units in January. Although it recorded a negative YoY sales of 10%, it managed to sell nearly 1,600 more units than December 2024.

The Maruti Grand Vitara’s yearly sales figures grew by 17 percent and the automaker managed to sell over 8,600 more units than December 2024.

The first Mahindra model, the Scorpio including both Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic, registered a total dispatch of nearly 15,500 units last month. The Scorpio achieved positive MoM and YoY growth.

Claiming the 8th position in this list is the Tata Nexon (including ICE and EV) with nearly 15,400 units dispatched in January 2025. Although it faced a negative YoY sales of 10 percent, it sold over 1,800 units more than its previous month.

In January 2025, Maruti Dzire was in ninth position among the best-selling cars, with negative YoY and MoM sales of 8 percent and 7 percent respectively.

More than 15,000 units of the Maruti Fronx were dispatched last January. Its monthly sales have gone up by more than 1,500 units, and also registered a growth of over 41 percent in YoY sales.

With more than 14,700 units dispatched, both monthly and yearly sales for the Maruti Brezza have gone down by 15 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Another Maruti offering the list, the Ertiga, has also recorded a sales of more than 14,000 units in January 2025. Just like the Brezza, the Ertiga faced losses of 11 percent and 3 percent in both monthly and yearly sales.

Last month, the Maruti Alto K10, one of the most affordable cars you can buy in the country, also made it to the list of top 15 best-selling cars. Maruti dispatched more than 11,000 units of the Alto in January 2025.

After the Ertiga, the Maruti Eeco was the only MPV to make it to the list of top 15 best-selling cars. It recorded sales of more than 11,000 units.

The Hyundai Venue comes at the bottom of the list and crossed the sales mark of 11,000 units in January 2025. Hyundai sold almost 1,000 more units of the Venue in January 2025 compared to December 2024.

