  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Vitara Brezza Beats Hyundai Venue And Tata Nexon To Claim The Top Spot In June 2020 Sales
Sell Your Car

Maruti Vitara Brezza Beats Hyundai Venue And Tata Nexon To Claim The Top Spot In June 2020 Sales

Published On Jul 05, 2020 11:59 AM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza

  • 11221 Views
  • Write a comment

All SUVs on the list managed to cross the 1,000-unit mark

While April 2020 was the toughest month for the automobile industry (zero cars sold), the government granted some relaxations to the automobile sector that allowed carmakers to resume operations. However, the total car sales in May remained expectedly low but June sales were relatively positive for all! Let’s take a look at how the sub-4m SUVs fared in June 2020 sales:

June 2020

May 2020

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Maruti Vitara Brezza

4542

572

694.05

30.82

28.58

2.24

6124

Tata Nexon

3040

623

387.96

20.63

13.43

7.2

2483

Ford EcoSport

1212

331

266.16

8.22

10.48

-2.26

1970

Mahindra TUV300

0

0

0

0

3.89

-3.89

431

Mahindra XUV300

1812

1257

44.15

12.29

15.36

-3.07

1666

Hyundai Venue

4129

1242

232.44

28.02

0

28.02

5657

Total

14735

4025

266.08

99.98

Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

  • Maruti’s Vitara Brezza claimed the top spot in June as the carmaker shipped over 4,500 units of the SUV. Its MoM (month-on-month) figure witnessed a mammoth growth of almost 700 per cent.

Hyundai Venue

  • The Hyundai Venue managed to retain its second spot on the sales chart. It has the highest year-on-year market share of 28.02 per cent.

Tata Nexon

  • Tata shipped 3,000-odd units of the Nexon, which led to a market share of almost 21 per cent in June.

Mahindra XUV300

  • Even though the Mahindra XUV300 topped the table in June, it took the fourth spot in July sales chart. Its MoM figure went up by over 44 per cent.

Ford EcoSport

  • The EcoSport took the last spot on the sales chart with a market share of over 8 per cent. Ford managed to ship 1,200-odd units of its SUV in the month of June.

  • Mahindra’s other sub-4m SUV, the TUV300, registered nil sales as the carmaker is expected to launch the BS6 TUV300 soon.

Overall, the segment witnessed total sales of almost 15,000 units whereby the Vitara Brezza reclaimed its top spot. The past month’s table topper, the Mahindra XUV300, slipped to the fourth spot in June while the Hyundai Venue retained the second spot on the list. The segment will soon witness more competitors such as the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza on road price

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Maruti Vitara Brezza

1 comment
1
N
neetu neetu
Jul 5, 2020 6:27:58 PM

Which variant of brezza is popular Right now

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    Big Saving !!
    Save upto 42% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
    VIEW USED MARUTI VITARA BREZZA IN NEW DELHI

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    Which is your city ?