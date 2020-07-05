Published On Jul 05, 2020 11:59 AM By Rohit for Maruti Vitara Brezza

All SUVs on the list managed to cross the 1,000-unit mark

While April 2020 was the toughest month for the automobile industry (zero cars sold), the government granted some relaxations to the automobile sector that allowed carmakers to resume operations. However, the total car sales in May remained expectedly low but June sales were relatively positive for all! Let’s take a look at how the sub-4m SUVs fared in June 2020 sales:

June 2020 May 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Vitara Brezza 4542 572 694.05 30.82 28.58 2.24 6124 Tata Nexon 3040 623 387.96 20.63 13.43 7.2 2483 Ford EcoSport 1212 331 266.16 8.22 10.48 -2.26 1970 Mahindra TUV300 0 0 0 0 3.89 -3.89 431 Mahindra XUV300 1812 1257 44.15 12.29 15.36 -3.07 1666 Hyundai Venue 4129 1242 232.44 28.02 0 28.02 5657 Total 14735 4025 266.08 99.98

Takeaways

Maruti’s Vitara Brezza claimed the top spot in June as the carmaker shipped over 4,500 units of the SUV. Its MoM (month-on-month) figure witnessed a mammoth growth of almost 700 per cent.

The Hyundai Venue managed to retain its second spot on the sales chart. It has the highest year-on-year market share of 28.02 per cent.

Tata shipped 3,000-odd units of the Nexon , which led to a market share of almost 21 per cent in June.

Even though the Mahindra XUV300 topped the table in June, it took the fourth spot in July sales chart. Its MoM figure went up by over 44 per cent.

The EcoSport took the last spot on the sales chart with a market share of over 8 per cent. Ford managed to ship 1,200-odd units of its SUV in the month of June.

Mahindra’s other sub-4m SUV, the TUV300, registered nil sales as the carmaker is expected to launch the BS6 TUV300 soon.

Overall, the segment witnessed total sales of almost 15,000 units whereby the Vitara Brezza reclaimed its top spot. The past month’s table topper, the Mahindra XUV300, slipped to the fourth spot in June while the Hyundai Venue retained the second spot on the list. The segment will soon witness more competitors such as the Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger .

Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza on road price