Maruti Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Prices Compared
Published On Sep 18, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit
Both SUVs come with the same engine options under the hood, but have a couple of big differences in price comparison in a couple of particular variant-to-variant scenarios
The Maruti Victoris was launched recently, and it is the second compact SUV from the carmaker following the Grand Vitara. It is available in four broad variant levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – and gets the same engine options as the Grand Vitara too. Given the similarities, both compact SUVs are priced closely to each other, so we decided to compare their variant-wise prices to help you pick the right one:
Mild-hybrid Variant Prices
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Difference
|
LXi MT - Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Sigma MT - Rs 11.42 lakh
|
(- Rs 92,000)
|
VXi MT - Rs 11.80 lakh
|
Delta MT - Rs 12.53 lakh
|
(- Rs 73,000)
|
VXi AT - Rs 13.36 lakh
|
Delta AT - Rs 13.93 lakh
|
(- Rs 57,000)
|
ZXi MT - Rs 13.57 lakh
|
Zeta MT - Rs 14.67 lakh
|
(- Rs 1.1 lakh)
|
ZXi (O) MT - Rs 14.08 lakh
|
Zeta (O) MT - Rs 15.27 lakh
|
(- Rs 1.19 lakh)
|
ZXi AT - Rs 15.13 lakh
|
Zeta AT - Rs 16.07 lakh
|
(- Rs 94,000)
|
ZXi (O) AT - Rs 15.64 lakh
|
Zeta (O) AT - Rs 16.67 lakh
|
(- Rs 1.03 lakh)
|
ZXi Plus MT - Rs 15.24 lakh
|
Alpha MT - Rs 16.14 lakh
|
(- Rs 90,000)
|
ZXi Plus AT - Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Alpha AT - Rs 17.54 lakh
|
(- Rs 35,000)
|
ZXi Plus AT AWD - Rs 18.64 lakh
|
Alpha AT AWD - Rs 19.04 lakh
|
(- Rs 40,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O) MT - Rs 15.82 lakh
|
Alpha (O) MT - Rs 16.74 lakh
|
(- Rs 92,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O) AT - Rs 17.77 lakh
|
Alpha (O) AT - Rs 18.14 lakh
|
(- Rs 37,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O) AT AWD - Rs 19.22 lakh
|
Alpha (O) AT AWD - Rs 19.64 lakh
|
(- Rs 42,000)
When you compare the mild-hybrid variants of the Maruti Victoris with the corresponding variants of the Grand Vitara, you will notice that the range of the former SUV is more affordable by up to Rs 1.19 lakh. That said, the price difference is the smallest of Rs 35,000 when the fully loaded ZXi Plus trim with the automatic gearbox is compared with the corresponding variant of the Grand Vitara.
Strong-hybrid Variant Prices
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Difference
|
VXi e-CVT - Rs 16.38 lakh
|
Delta Plus e-CVT - Rs 16.99 lakh
|
(- Rs 61,000)
|
ZXi e-CVT - Rs 17.80 lakh
|
Zeta Plus e-CVT - Rs 18.60 lakh
|
(- Rs 80,000)
|
ZXi (O) e-CVT - Rs 18.39 lakh
|
Zeta Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 19.20 lakh
|
(- Rs 81,000)
|
ZXi Plus e-CVT - Rs 19.47 lakh
|
Alpha Plus e-CVT - Rs 19.92 lakh
|
(- Rs 45,000)
|
ZXi Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 19.99 lakh
|
Alpha Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 20.52 lakh
|
(- Rs 53,000)
Once again, it’s the Victoris whose strong-hybrid variants are cheaper than those of the Grand Vitara. The price difference ranges up to Rs 81,000, while the second-to-top strong-hybrid variants of both the SUVs have the smallest gap of Rs 45,000.
CNG Variant Prices
|
Maruti Victoris
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Difference
|
LXi MT CNG - Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Not Available
|
–
|
VXi MT CNG - Rs 12.80 lakh
|
Delta MT CNG - Rs 13.48 lakh
|
(- Rs 68,000)
|
ZXi MT CNG - Rs 14.57 lakh
|
Zeta MT CNG - Rs 15.62 lakh
|
(- Rs 1.05 lakh)
It’s in the CNG lineup that the Victoris has a more direct advantage in the form of an extra variant, specifically the entry-level trim. It is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh, which is nearly Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the entry-level CNG variant of the Grand Vitara. At the top end of the lineup, the difference between the CNG variants of the two SUVs stretches a little over Rs 1 lakh.
Powertrain Details
Both the Maruti SUVs come with the same set of engines, gearbox and drivetrain options, all of which are detailed in the table below:
|
Model
|
Maruti Victoris/ Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Specification
|
1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Power
|
116 PS (combined)
|
103 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
141 Nm (hybrid)
|
137 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
e-CVT
|
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain^
|
FWD
|
FWD/ AWD
|
FWD
*e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
^FWD - Front wheel drivetrain, AWD - All wheel drivetrain
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
|
Maruti Victoris
|
28.65 kmpl
|
21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
27.02 km/kg
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
27.97 kmpl
|
21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)
|
26.6 km/kg
One aspect where the technical specifications of the two SUVs differ slightly are the claimed fuel efficiency figures. That said, don’t expect a drastic difference in their claimed mileage figures when driving them out in the real world.
Rivals
Both the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara are targeted at other models in the segment such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, and MG Astor.
