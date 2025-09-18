Maruti Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Prices Compared

Both SUVs come with the same engine options under the hood, but have a couple of big differences in price comparison in a couple of particular variant-to-variant scenarios

The Maruti Victoris was launched recently, and it is the second compact SUV from the carmaker following the Grand Vitara. It is available in four broad variant levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – and gets the same engine options as the Grand Vitara too. Given the similarities, both compact SUVs are priced closely to each other, so we decided to compare their variant-wise prices to help you pick the right one:

Mild-hybrid Variant Prices

Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara Difference LXi MT - Rs 10.50 lakh Sigma MT - Rs 11.42 lakh (- Rs 92,000) VXi MT - Rs 11.80 lakh Delta MT - Rs 12.53 lakh (- Rs 73,000) VXi AT - Rs 13.36 lakh Delta AT - Rs 13.93 lakh (- Rs 57,000) ZXi MT - Rs 13.57 lakh Zeta MT - Rs 14.67 lakh (- Rs 1.1 lakh) ZXi (O) MT - Rs 14.08 lakh Zeta (O) MT - Rs 15.27 lakh (- Rs 1.19 lakh) ZXi AT - Rs 15.13 lakh Zeta AT - Rs 16.07 lakh (- Rs 94,000) ZXi (O) AT - Rs 15.64 lakh Zeta (O) AT - Rs 16.67 lakh (- Rs 1.03 lakh) ZXi Plus MT - Rs 15.24 lakh Alpha MT - Rs 16.14 lakh (- Rs 90,000) ZXi Plus AT - Rs 17.19 lakh Alpha AT - Rs 17.54 lakh (- Rs 35,000) ZXi Plus AT AWD - Rs 18.64 lakh Alpha AT AWD - Rs 19.04 lakh (- Rs 40,000) ZXi Plus (O) MT - Rs 15.82 lakh Alpha (O) MT - Rs 16.74 lakh (- Rs 92,000) ZXi Plus (O) AT - Rs 17.77 lakh Alpha (O) AT - Rs 18.14 lakh (- Rs 37,000) ZXi Plus (O) AT AWD - Rs 19.22 lakh Alpha (O) AT AWD - Rs 19.64 lakh (- Rs 42,000)

When you compare the mild-hybrid variants of the Maruti Victoris with the corresponding variants of the Grand Vitara, you will notice that the range of the former SUV is more affordable by up to Rs 1.19 lakh. That said, the price difference is the smallest of Rs 35,000 when the fully loaded ZXi Plus trim with the automatic gearbox is compared with the corresponding variant of the Grand Vitara.

Strong-hybrid Variant Prices

Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara Difference VXi e-CVT - Rs 16.38 lakh Delta Plus e-CVT - Rs 16.99 lakh (- Rs 61,000) ZXi e-CVT - Rs 17.80 lakh Zeta Plus e-CVT - Rs 18.60 lakh (- Rs 80,000) ZXi (O) e-CVT - Rs 18.39 lakh Zeta Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 19.20 lakh (- Rs 81,000) ZXi Plus e-CVT - Rs 19.47 lakh Alpha Plus e-CVT - Rs 19.92 lakh (- Rs 45,000) ZXi Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 19.99 lakh Alpha Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 20.52 lakh (- Rs 53,000)

Once again, it’s the Victoris whose strong-hybrid variants are cheaper than those of the Grand Vitara. The price difference ranges up to Rs 81,000, while the second-to-top strong-hybrid variants of both the SUVs have the smallest gap of Rs 45,000.

CNG Variant Prices

Maruti Victoris Maruti Grand Vitara Difference LXi MT CNG - Rs 11.50 lakh Not Available – VXi MT CNG - Rs 12.80 lakh Delta MT CNG - Rs 13.48 lakh (- Rs 68,000) ZXi MT CNG - Rs 14.57 lakh Zeta MT CNG - Rs 15.62 lakh (- Rs 1.05 lakh)

It’s in the CNG lineup that the Victoris has a more direct advantage in the form of an extra variant, specifically the entry-level trim. It is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh, which is nearly Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the entry-level CNG variant of the Grand Vitara. At the top end of the lineup, the difference between the CNG variants of the two SUVs stretches a little over Rs 1 lakh.

Powertrain Details

Both the Maruti SUVs come with the same set of engines, gearbox and drivetrain options, all of which are detailed in the table below:

Model Maruti Victoris/ Maruti Grand Vitara Specification 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 116 PS (combined) 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm (hybrid) 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD/ AWD FWD

*e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - Front wheel drivetrain, AWD - All wheel drivetrain

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

Engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Maruti Victoris 28.65 kmpl 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 27.02 km/kg Maruti Grand Vitara 27.97 kmpl 21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT) 26.6 km/kg

One aspect where the technical specifications of the two SUVs differ slightly are the claimed fuel efficiency figures. That said, don’t expect a drastic difference in their claimed mileage figures when driving them out in the real world.

Rivals

Both the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara are targeted at other models in the segment such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, and MG Astor.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.