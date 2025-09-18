All
    Maruti Victoris vs Grand Vitara: Prices Compared

    Published On Sep 18, 2025 08:01 AM By Rohit

    939 Views
    Both SUVs come with the same engine options under the hood, but have a couple of big differences in price comparison in a couple of particular variant-to-variant scenarios

    Maruti Victoris vs Maruti Grand Vitara prices compared

    The Maruti Victoris was launched recently, and it is the second compact SUV from the carmaker following the Grand Vitara. It is available in four broad variant levels – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – and gets the same engine options as the Grand Vitara too. Given the similarities, both compact SUVs are priced closely to each other, so we decided to compare their variant-wise prices to help you pick the right one:

    Mild-hybrid Variant Prices

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    LXi MT - Rs 10.50 lakh

    Sigma MT - Rs 11.42 lakh

    (- Rs 92,000)

    VXi MT - Rs 11.80 lakh

    Delta MT - Rs 12.53 lakh

    (- Rs 73,000)

    VXi AT - Rs 13.36 lakh

    Delta AT - Rs 13.93 lakh

    (- Rs 57,000)

    ZXi MT - Rs 13.57 lakh

    Zeta MT - Rs 14.67 lakh

    (- Rs 1.1 lakh)

    ZXi (O) MT - Rs 14.08 lakh

    Zeta (O) MT - Rs 15.27 lakh

    (- Rs 1.19 lakh)

    ZXi AT - Rs 15.13 lakh

    Zeta AT - Rs 16.07 lakh

    (- Rs 94,000)

    ZXi (O) AT - Rs 15.64 lakh

    Zeta (O) AT - Rs 16.67 lakh

    (- Rs 1.03 lakh)

    ZXi Plus MT - Rs 15.24 lakh

    Alpha MT - Rs 16.14 lakh

    (- Rs 90,000)

    ZXi Plus AT - Rs 17.19 lakh

    Alpha AT - Rs 17.54 lakh

    (- Rs 35,000)

    ZXi Plus AT AWD - Rs 18.64 lakh

    Alpha AT AWD - Rs 19.04 lakh

    (- Rs 40,000)

    ZXi Plus (O) MT - Rs 15.82 lakh

    Alpha (O) MT - Rs 16.74 lakh

    (- Rs 92,000)

    ZXi Plus (O) AT - Rs 17.77 lakh

    Alpha (O) AT - Rs 18.14 lakh

    (- Rs 37,000)

    ZXi Plus (O) AT AWD - Rs 19.22 lakh

    Alpha (O) AT AWD - Rs 19.64 lakh

    (- Rs 42,000)

    When you compare the mild-hybrid variants of the Maruti Victoris with the corresponding variants of the Grand Vitara, you will notice that the range of the former SUV is more affordable by up to Rs 1.19 lakh. That said, the price difference is the smallest of Rs 35,000 when the fully loaded ZXi Plus trim with the automatic gearbox is compared with the corresponding variant of the Grand Vitara.

    Strong-hybrid Variant Prices

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    VXi e-CVT - Rs 16.38 lakh

    Delta Plus e-CVT - Rs 16.99 lakh

    (- Rs 61,000)

    ZXi e-CVT - Rs 17.80 lakh

    Zeta Plus e-CVT - Rs 18.60 lakh

    (- Rs 80,000)

    ZXi (O) e-CVT - Rs 18.39 lakh

    Zeta Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 19.20 lakh

    (- Rs 81,000)

    ZXi Plus e-CVT - Rs 19.47 lakh

    Alpha Plus e-CVT - Rs 19.92 lakh

    (- Rs 45,000)

    ZXi Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 19.99 lakh

    Alpha Plus (O) e-CVT - Rs 20.52 lakh

    (- Rs 53,000)

    Once again, it’s the Victoris whose strong-hybrid variants are cheaper than those of the Grand Vitara. The price difference ranges up to Rs 81,000, while the second-to-top strong-hybrid variants of both the SUVs have the smallest gap of Rs 45,000.

    CNG Variant Prices

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Difference

    LXi MT CNG - Rs 11.50 lakh

    Not Available

    VXi MT CNG - Rs 12.80 lakh

    Delta MT CNG - Rs 13.48 lakh

    (- Rs 68,000)

    ZXi MT CNG - Rs 14.57 lakh

    Zeta MT CNG - Rs 15.62 lakh

    (- Rs 1.05 lakh)

    It’s in the CNG lineup that the Victoris has a more direct advantage in the form of an extra variant, specifically the entry-level trim. It is priced at Rs 11.50 lakh, which is nearly Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the entry-level CNG variant of the Grand Vitara. At the top end of the lineup, the difference between the CNG variants of the two SUVs stretches a little over Rs 1 lakh.

    Powertrain Details

    Both the Maruti SUVs come with the same set of engines, gearbox and drivetrain options, all of which are detailed in the table below:

     

    Model

    Maruti Victoris/ Maruti Grand Vitara

    Specification

    1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    116 PS (combined)

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    141 Nm (hybrid)

    137 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD/ AWD

    FWD

    *e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    ^FWD - Front wheel drivetrain, AWD - All wheel drivetrain

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    Engine

    1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Maruti Victoris

    28.65 kmpl

    21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    27.02 km/kg

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    27.97 kmpl

    21.11 kmpl (FWD MT) / 20.58 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.20 kmpl (AWD AT)

    26.6 km/kg

    One aspect where the technical specifications of the two SUVs differ slightly are the claimed fuel efficiency figures. That said, don’t expect a drastic difference in their claimed mileage figures when driving them out in the real world.

    Rivals

    Maruti Victoris

    Both the Maruti Victoris and Grand Vitara are targeted at other models in the segment such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, and MG Astor.

