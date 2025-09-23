Maruti Victoris Reaches Dealerships, Test Drives To Begin Soon

The Maruti Victoris is available in six broad variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi Plus and ZXi Plus (O)

The Maruti Victoris was launched recently with prices starting from Rs 10.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is a new offering from the Indian carmaker, and slots between the Brezza and Grand Vitara in its SUV lineup. If you wanted to check out Maruti’s compact SUV, it has now reached some Arena dealerships across India. We have now got our hands on some images of the Victoris straight from a dealership, so let’s check it out in detail:

Front

The model snapped is finished in the Eternal Blue with Bluish Black roof dual-tone paint option, which is limited to the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi Plus trims along with their (O) sub-variants. The Victoris snapped at the dealership is the fully loaded ZXi Plus (O) variant with the mild-hybrid setup.

At the front, it comes with auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function and LED positioning lamps. The model pictured has LED DRLs that double up as turn indicators and front LED fog lamps as well. Lower down, the variant in question has the radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a silver-finished skid plate.

Side

In profile, the Victoris has body coloured door handles, blacked-out ORVMs with turn indicators and roof rails.

Wheels

Maruti has fitted the Victoris ZXi Plus (O) with 17-inch machine-finished dual-tone alloy wheels that are housed in muscular wheel arches.

Rear

From the rear, you can notice the presence of a connected LED tail light setup, a rear wiper with washer, a rear defogger, and the ‘smart hybrid’ badge on the tailgate (Maruti’s speak for mild-hybrid). It also has a silver-finished skid plate as seen in the front, a rear spoiler, and a sharkfin antenna.

Boot Space

Although the carmaker has not revealed the exact boot space capacity of the Victoris, we believe it will be more than sufficient to carry your luggage for the weekend trip. Being the top-spec variant, the ZXi Plus (O) also gets a powered tailgate with gesture control.

If you pick the strong-hybrid version, the boot space decreases by some margin as the batteries are placed right below the boot floor.

That said, the CNG variants should offer plenty of storage space as Maruti has come up with a unique solution to place the CNG tank: it is located on the underside of the SUV to free up space for luggage.

Interior

On the inside, the Victoris ZXi Plus (O) variant features a Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme with silver and piano black accents on the dashboard, door pads, and in the centre console. The carmaker has also made use of soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads to make the Victoris look and feel more upmarket. It also has an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat on offer.

Maruti has given the Victoris a fresh set of controls right below the touchscreen infotainment system that look premium and have a tactile feel to them when used. The ZXi Plus (O) variant snapped at the dealership has a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD) as it misses out on the rotary dial for the all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

You also get a 10.25-inch full-digital instrument cluster on the Victoris ZXi Plus (O) variant along with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Given that it is the top-spec variant, the Victoris ZXi Plus (O) trim also comes with a panoramic sunroof, which is limited to the (O) sub-variants of the ZXi and ZXi Plus trims.

The Victoris marks multiple firsts for a Maruti car, including a new 3-spoke steering wheel (with integrated controls) and 64-colour ambient lighting. The ambient lighting is noticeable on the patterned dashboard trim, door pads, and even in the front footwells. There’s also a front centre armrest with storage on the Victoris ZXi Plus (O) variant.

All five passengers get adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts with reminders. The rear occupants are given a centre armrest with two cupholders and AC vents as well. There are also two 45 W Type-C USB charging ports for the rear seat occupants.

Other features on board include a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters (AT only), wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, and push-button start/stop.

Passenger safety is ensured by six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrain Choices

Maruti offers the Victoris ZXi Plus (O) with the following engine-gearbox options:

Specification 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (hybrid) Transmission* 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT Drivetrain FWD, AWD (AT only) FWD Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT) / 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT) / 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 28.65 kmpl

*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission, e-CVT - electronically continuously variable transmission

There’s also a third powertrain option on offer with the SUV which gets a CNG kit with the mild-hybrid engine. It makes 88 PS and 121.5 Nm, and comes with the manual gearbox only. However, it is not available with the fully loaded ZXi Plus (O) variant.

Price And Rivals

The Maruti Victoris ZXi Plus (O) is priced from 15.82 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Maruti’s new compact SUV fights it out with the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Aircross, and Tata Curvv SUV-coupe.

