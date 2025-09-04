All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Victoris Price Expectations: Variant-Wise On-road Prices Estimated

    Modified On Sep 04, 2025 08:21 PM By Rohit

    14.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The Victoris SUV will be offered in four broad variant lines – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – with the top two trims also having an optional (O) sub-variant each

    We recently got to see a new compact SUV from Maruti called the ‘Victoris’. All details regarding the new Maruti SUV, including its variant lineup, engine options, and features have already been revealed. Its bookings are now open for Rs 11,000 and it will be sold via Arena showrooms. While waiting for the official price announcement, here are the likely variant-wise prices for the new Victoris based on the information available to us:

     

    Variant

    Expected Price

    1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech

    LXi MT

    Rs 9.75 lakh

    VXi MT

    Rs 10.85 lakh

    VXi AT

    Rs 11.92 lakh

    ZXi MT

    Rs 13.10 lakh

    ZXi AT

    Rs 14.50 lakh

    ZXi (O) MT

    Rs 14 lakh

    ZXi (O) AT

    Rs 15.40 lakh

    ZXi Plus MT

    Rs 15.10 lakh

    ZXi Plus AT

    Rs 16.50 lakh

    ZXi Plus AT AWD

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    ZXi Plus (O) MT

    Rs 16.50 lakh

    ZXi Plus (O) AT

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    ZXi Plus (O) AT AWD

    Rs 18.40 lakh

    1.5-litre petrol engine with strong-hybrid tech

    VXi

    Rs 14.50 lakh

    ZXi

    Rs 17 lakh

    ZXi (O)

    Rs 18 lakh

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 19 lakh

    ZXi Plus (O)

    Rs 20 lakh

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG powertrain

    LXi MT CNG

    Rs 10.75 lakh

    VXi MT CNG

    Rs 11.65 lakh

    ZXi MT CNG

    Rs 14.10 lakh

    *Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed by Maruti around Diwali 2025. Its on-road prices are expected to range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.

    Feature Details

    Maruti has equipped the Victoris SUV with plenty of bells and whistles, while also including many first-time features for a car.

    Highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat.

    Maruti Victoris dashboard

    Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability programme (ESP), and some Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

    Powertrain Choices

    Specification

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    141 Nm (hybrid system)

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT^

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain

    FWD*/ AWD

    FWD

    FWD

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency

    21.18 kmpl (FWD MT), 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT)/ 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT)

    28.65 kmpl

    27.02 km/kg

    *FWD - Front-wheel drive

    ^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    The Victoris is set to get the same powertrain options as the Grand Vitara, including the highly efficient strong-hybrid setup. It will also come with an AWD option, which will be limited to the top-spec ZXi+ trim and have the choice of the AT option only.

    Rivals

    Maruti Victoris rear

    The Maruti Victoris will be entering the crowded compact SUV segment that consists of the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

    Was this article helpful ?

    2 out of 2 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Victoris Price Expectations: Variant-Wise On-road Prices Estimated
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience