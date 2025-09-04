Maruti Victoris Price Expectations: Variant-Wise On-road Prices Estimated

The Victoris SUV will be offered in four broad variant lines – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus – with the top two trims also having an optional (O) sub-variant each

We recently got to see a new compact SUV from Maruti called the ‘Victoris’. All details regarding the new Maruti SUV, including its variant lineup, engine options, and features have already been revealed. Its bookings are now open for Rs 11,000 and it will be sold via Arena showrooms. While waiting for the official price announcement, here are the likely variant-wise prices for the new Victoris based on the information available to us:

Variant Expected Price 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech LXi MT Rs 9.75 lakh VXi MT Rs 10.85 lakh VXi AT Rs 11.92 lakh ZXi MT Rs 13.10 lakh ZXi AT Rs 14.50 lakh ZXi (O) MT Rs 14 lakh ZXi (O) AT Rs 15.40 lakh ZXi Plus MT Rs 15.10 lakh ZXi Plus AT Rs 16.50 lakh ZXi Plus AT AWD Rs 17.70 lakh ZXi Plus (O) MT Rs 16.50 lakh ZXi Plus (O) AT Rs 17.70 lakh ZXi Plus (O) AT AWD Rs 18.40 lakh 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong-hybrid tech VXi Rs 14.50 lakh ZXi Rs 17 lakh ZXi (O) Rs 18 lakh ZXi Plus Rs 19 lakh ZXi Plus (O) Rs 20 lakh 1.5-litre petrol+CNG powertrain LXi MT CNG Rs 10.75 lakh VXi MT CNG Rs 11.65 lakh ZXi MT CNG Rs 14.10 lakh

*Disclaimer: These prices are our estimates. Official prices will be revealed by Maruti around Diwali 2025. Its on-road prices are expected to range from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 22 lakh.

Feature Details

Maruti has equipped the Victoris SUV with plenty of bells and whistles, while also including many first-time features for a car.

Highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat.

Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability programme (ESP), and some Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Choices

Specification 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid tech 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong-hybrid tech 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 141 Nm (hybrid system) 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT^ e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD*/ AWD FWD FWD Claimed Fuel Efficiency 21.18 kmpl (FWD MT), 21.06 kmpl (FWD AT)/ 19.07 kmpl (AWD AT) 28.65 kmpl 27.02 km/kg

*FWD - Front-wheel drive

^AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The Victoris is set to get the same powertrain options as the Grand Vitara, including the highly efficient strong-hybrid setup. It will also come with an AWD option, which will be limited to the top-spec ZXi+ trim and have the choice of the AT option only.

Rivals

The Maruti Victoris will be entering the crowded compact SUV segment that consists of the likes of the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Citroen Aircross, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara.