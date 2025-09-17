Maruti Victoris CNG ZXI Variant Image Gallery; Check Out Exterior, Interior, Features In 10 Real Life Images

The model snapped is the fully loaded ZXi trim in the SUV’s CNG lineup, given the presence of black alloy wheels, rear wiper and washer, and the dual-tone paint option

After making its debut in early September 2025, the Maruti Victoris SUV has now been launched, with prices starting from Rs 10.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). While the SUV does mark many firsts for the Indian carmaker, one of its key selling points is surely to be its underbody placement of the CNG tank. If you have been eyeing the most fuel-efficient version of the SUV, which is the one with the optional CNG kit, here’s how it looks in the real world:

Exterior

The model snapped is the ZXi trim, which becomes the top-of-the-line offering in the CNG lineup of the SUV. It is finished in the Splendid Silver paint shade with the Bluish Black roof, which is exclusive to the ZXi trim in the CNG lineup.

Front

Its front profile is seen with automatic LED projector headlights with LED positioning lamps as well. Also on offer are LED DRLs and LED front fog lamps. You can notice that it has a chrome bar connecting both the headlight clusters, along with the Suzuki logo in the centre. Further down, it has a layered bumper design and features a silver-finished skid plate.

Side

From the sides, the Victoris ZXi CNG variant gets a gloss-black treatment for all four pillars and 17-inch black painted alloy wheels. Rest of the features, including roof rails, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, and body coloured door handles, have been carried forward from the lower-spec trims.

Rear

The Victoris ZXi CNG variant comes with connected LED tail lights, a rear wiper with washer, the ‘Victoris’ moniker, and a silver-finished rear skid plate.

It’s also from this angle that you can mindfully observe the neatly placed underbody CNG tank of the SUV. The CNG tank is placed right behind the exhaust pipe, but it seems to be located sufficiently above the ground level, which should help prevent any potential issues during driving. That said, its real-world advantages or disadvantages (if any) remain to be closely observed.

Also Read: 2025 Maruti Victoris: Your ULTIMATE BUYING Guide

Interior

Being the CNG variant, the ZXi trim in this case is provided with a Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme. It has soft-touch materials as well as some patterned trim inserts on the dashboard and the door pads. Maruti has also given it a new 3-spoke steering wheel that comes with integrated controls for cruise, calling, and infotainment.

The Victoris ZXi CNG variant is offered with fabric seats, and it also has adjustable headrests for all passengers. It comes with both front and rear centre armrests, featuring a storage area under the front one and cupholders in the rear one.

Maruti ZXi CNG variant

In terms of equipment, the flagship variant in the SUV’s CNG lineup gets a balance of must-have and nice-to-have features. These include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, push-button start/stop, and a 10.25-inch full-digital driver’s display. It also gets a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate with gesture control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Maruti has provided it with a beefy safety net that includes six airbags, an auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM), a reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and electronic stability programme (ESP).

Also Read: Maruti Victoris Global NCAP Rating Compared With Bharat NCAP Test

Powertrain Details

Maruti ZXi CNG variant

Since it’s the CNG variant, it gets the optional CNG kit with the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine. Its technical specifications are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Mild-hybrid petrol+CNG setup Power 88 PS Torque 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Drivetrain FWD* Claimed Fuel Efficiency 27.02 km/kg

*FWD - Front wheel drivetrain

Apart from the CNG setup, the Victoris is also available with two more powertrain choices: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine (103 PS/ 137 Nm) with a 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT and the other a 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol (116 PS combined) with an e-CVT. The 6-speed AT gets the option of an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) as well.

Price Range And Rivals

The Maruti Victoris ZXi CNG is priced at Rs 14.57 lakh. That said, the SUV’s overall price range falls in the bracket of Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It squares off against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.