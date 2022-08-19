Modified On Aug 19, 2022 11:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Alto K10

The two packs, called Glinto and Impacto, are priced in the range of Rs 25,590 to Rs 32,990

The Glinto pack consists of a window frame kit, 3D floor mats, and various garnishes.

The Impacto pack includes orange garnishes, seat covers, and interior styling kit.

Other accessories include door sill guard, front parking sensors, and ambient lighting.

The new Alto K10 is priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The third-gen Maruti Alto K10 has been launched and is on sale alongside the Alto 800. At the time of launch, Maruti also shared that its new hatchback will be offered with two accessory packs and multiple accessory items.

Here’s a detailed look at what the two packs offer:

Glinto Impacto Front grille garnish, headlight garnish, front and rear bumper garnish, window frame kit, door visor with chrome insert, taillight garnish, quilted seat covers, and 3D floor mats. Orange front skid plate, wheel arch cladding, orange front bumper garnish and DRL, orange ORVM cover, orange rear bumper garnish, orange rear skid plate, seat covers, and orange interior styling kit.

The Glinto pack for the LXi trim is priced at Rs 30,990, while its cost for the VXi and VXi+ trims is 25,590.

Maruti has priced the Impacto pack for the LXi trim at Rs 31,990 (orange) and Rs 32,990 (silver). Its prices for the VXi and VXi+ trims are Rs 26,490 (orange) and Rs 26,990 (silver).

Apart from the two packs, you also get a bunch of exterior and interior individual accessory items to pick:

















Accessory Item Price Exterior Front skid plate (orange/silver) Rs 1,590 Rear skid plate (orange/silver) Rs 1,260 Wheel arch cladding Rs 2,790 Front parking sensors Rs 5,290 Alloy wheels (machine-finished) Rs 26,760 (set of four) Roof end garnish Rs 1,890 Silver bumper corner protector Rs 450 Rear upper spoiler (black) Rs 2,990 Back door garnish Rs 590 Body side moulding Rs 850 to Rs 1,690 Body side moulding with chrome insert Rs 2.390 Door visor Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,690 Chrome taillight garnish Rs 890 Taillight garnish Rs 590 Headlight garnish Rs 490 Front grille garnish Rs 790 Front and rear bumper garnish Rs 1,390 ORVM cover Rs 2,890 to Rs 3,390 Wheel cover Rs 1,800 (set of four) Mud flap Rs 390 (set of four) Interior Interior styling kit Rs 7,190 Door sill guard Rs 525 White ambient lighting Rs 3,990 Floor mats Rs 990 to Rs 2,790 3D boot mat Rs 1,590 Window sunshade Rs 750 (for a pair)/ Rs 1,190 (set of four) Rear window sunshade Rs 650 Seat covers Rs 7,590 to Rs 9,240 Infotainment system Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990 Music system Rs 6,490 to Rs 9,990 Boot organiser Rs 1,290 Air purifier Rs 4,449 Vacuum cleaner Rs 1,990 Tissue box Rs 610 Neck cushion Rs 830 to Rs 890 Cushion Rs 890 to Rs 1,070 Digital tyre inflator Rs 2,111 3-in-1 cable and dual port charger Rs 349 and Rs 1,300 Car care kit Rs 750 to Rs 1,525 Wheel rim cleaner Rs 406 Car AC disinfectant Rs 715

Maruti has priced the new Alto K10 from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its only direct rival is the Renault Kwid, but it can also be considered as an alternative to the Maruti S-Presso.

