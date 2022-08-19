Maruti Offering Two Accessory Packs With The New Alto K10
Modified On Aug 19, 2022 11:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Alto K10
The two packs, called Glinto and Impacto, are priced in the range of Rs 25,590 to Rs 32,990
-
The Glinto pack consists of a window frame kit, 3D floor mats, and various garnishes.
-
The Impacto pack includes orange garnishes, seat covers, and interior styling kit.
-
Other accessories include door sill guard, front parking sensors, and ambient lighting.
-
The new Alto K10 is priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).
The third-gen Maruti Alto K10 has been launched and is on sale alongside the Alto 800. At the time of launch, Maruti also shared that its new hatchback will be offered with two accessory packs and multiple accessory items.
Here’s a detailed look at what the two packs offer:
|
Glinto
|
Impacto
|
Front grille garnish, headlight garnish, front and rear bumper garnish, window frame kit, door visor with chrome insert, taillight garnish, quilted seat covers, and 3D floor mats.
|
Orange front skid plate, wheel arch cladding, orange front bumper garnish and DRL, orange ORVM cover, orange rear bumper garnish, orange rear skid plate, seat covers, and orange interior styling kit.
-
The Glinto pack for the LXi trim is priced at Rs 30,990, while its cost for the VXi and VXi+ trims is 25,590.
-
Maruti has priced the Impacto pack for the LXi trim at Rs 31,990 (orange) and Rs 32,990 (silver). Its prices for the VXi and VXi+ trims are Rs 26,490 (orange) and Rs 26,990 (silver).
Apart from the two packs, you also get a bunch of exterior and interior individual accessory items to pick:
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Exterior
|
Front skid plate (orange/silver)
|
Rs 1,590
|
Rear skid plate (orange/silver)
|
Rs 1,260
|
Wheel arch cladding
|
Rs 2,790
|
Front parking sensors
|
Rs 5,290
|
Alloy wheels (machine-finished)
|
Rs 26,760 (set of four)
|
Roof end garnish
|
Rs 1,890
|
Silver bumper corner protector
|
Rs 450
|
Rear upper spoiler (black)
|
Rs 2,990
|
Back door garnish
|
Rs 590
|
Body side moulding
|
Rs 850 to Rs 1,690
|
Body side moulding with chrome insert
|
Rs 2.390
|
Door visor
|
Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,690
|
Chrome taillight garnish
|
Rs 890
|
Taillight garnish
|
Rs 590
|
Headlight garnish
|
Rs 490
|
Front grille garnish
|
Rs 790
|
Front and rear bumper garnish
|
Rs 1,390
|
ORVM cover
|
Rs 2,890 to Rs 3,390
|
Wheel cover
|
Rs 1,800 (set of four)
|
Mud flap
|
Rs 390 (set of four)
|
Interior
|
Interior styling kit
|
Rs 7,190
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 525
|
White ambient lighting
|
Rs 3,990
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 990 to Rs 2,790
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 1,590
|
Window sunshade
|
Rs 750 (for a pair)/ Rs 1,190 (set of four)
|
Rear window sunshade
|
Rs 650
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 7,590 to Rs 9,240
|
Infotainment system
|
Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990
|
Music system
|
Rs 6,490 to Rs 9,990
|
Boot organiser
|
Rs 1,290
|
Air purifier
|
Rs 4,449
|
Vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 1,990
|
Tissue box
|
Rs 610
|
Neck cushion
|
Rs 830 to Rs 890
|
Cushion
|
Rs 890 to Rs 1,070
|
Digital tyre inflator
|
Rs 2,111
|
3-in-1 cable and dual port charger
|
Rs 349 and Rs 1,300
|
Car care kit
|
Rs 750 to Rs 1,525
|
Wheel rim cleaner
|
Rs 406
|
Car AC disinfectant
|
Rs 715
Maruti has priced the new Alto K10 from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its only direct rival is the Renault Kwid, but it can also be considered as an alternative to the Maruti S-Presso.
