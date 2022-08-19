English | हिंदी

Maruti Offering Two Accessory Packs With The New Alto K10

Modified On Aug 19, 2022 11:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Alto K10

The two packs, called Glinto and Impacto, are priced in the range of Rs 25,590 to Rs 32,990

  • The Glinto pack consists of a window frame kit, 3D floor mats, and various garnishes.

  • The Impacto pack includes orange garnishes, seat covers, and interior styling kit.

  • Other accessories include door sill guard, front parking sensors, and ambient lighting.

  • The new Alto K10 is priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The third-gen Maruti Alto K10 has been launched and is on sale alongside the Alto 800. At the time of launch, Maruti also shared that its new hatchback will be offered with two accessory packs and multiple accessory items.

Here’s a detailed look at what the two packs offer:

Glinto

Impacto

Front grille garnish, headlight garnish, front and rear bumper garnish, window frame kit, door visor with chrome insert, taillight garnish, quilted seat covers, and 3D floor mats.

Orange front skid plate, wheel arch cladding, orange front bumper garnish and DRL, orange ORVM cover, orange rear bumper garnish, orange rear skid plate, seat covers, and orange interior styling kit.

  • The Glinto pack for the LXi trim is priced at Rs 30,990, while its cost for the VXi and VXi+ trims is 25,590.

  • Maruti has priced the Impacto pack for the LXi trim at Rs 31,990 (orange) and Rs 32,990 (silver). Its prices for the VXi and VXi+ trims are Rs 26,490 (orange) and Rs 26,990 (silver).

Also ReadMaruti’s Flex-fuel Engine Under Development

Apart from the two packs, you also get a bunch of exterior and interior individual accessory items to pick:

Accessory Item

Price

Exterior

Front skid plate (orange/silver)

Rs 1,590

Rear skid plate (orange/silver)

Rs 1,260

Wheel arch cladding

Rs 2,790

Front parking sensors

Rs 5,290

Alloy wheels (machine-finished)

Rs 26,760 (set of four)

Roof end garnish

Rs 1,890

Silver bumper corner protector

Rs 450

Rear upper spoiler (black)

Rs 2,990

Back door garnish

Rs 590

Body side moulding

Rs 850 to Rs 1,690

Body side moulding with chrome insert

Rs 2.390

Door visor

Rs 1,290 to Rs 1,690

Chrome taillight garnish

Rs 890

Taillight garnish

Rs 590

Headlight garnish

Rs 490

Front grille garnish

Rs 790

Front and rear bumper garnish

Rs 1,390

ORVM cover

Rs 2,890 to Rs 3,390

Wheel cover

Rs 1,800 (set of four)

Mud flap

Rs 390 (set of four)

Interior

Interior styling kit

Rs 7,190

Door sill guard

Rs 525

White ambient lighting

Rs 3,990

Floor mats

Rs 990 to Rs 2,790

3D boot mat

Rs 1,590

Window sunshade

Rs 750 (for a pair)/ Rs 1,190 (set of four)

Rear window sunshade

Rs 650

Seat covers

Rs 7,590 to Rs 9,240

Infotainment system

Rs 12,500 to Rs 26,990

Music system

Rs 6,490 to Rs 9,990

Boot organiser

Rs 1,290

Air purifier

Rs 4,449

Vacuum cleaner

Rs 1,990

Tissue box

Rs 610

Neck cushion

Rs 830 to Rs 890

Cushion

Rs 890 to Rs 1,070

Digital tyre inflator

Rs 2,111

3-in-1 cable and dual port charger

Rs 349 and Rs 1,300

Car care kit

Rs 750 to Rs 1,525

Wheel rim cleaner

Rs 406

Car AC disinfectant

Rs 715

Maruti has priced the new Alto K10 from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Its only direct rival is the Renault Kwid, but it can also be considered as an alternative to the Maruti S-Presso.

