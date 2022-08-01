Maruti To Bring Back The 1-litre Petrol Engine And AMT With The New Alto

Published On Aug 01, 2022 07:10 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 2021

The reintroduction of the 1-litre petrol engine means the Alto K10 nameplate is set for a comeback

The previous Alto K10 was discontinued when the BS6 norms were introduced in April 2020.

The new Alto K10 will go on sale on August 18.

Its 1-litre unit will be the S-Presso’s DualJet engine with idle-engine start/stop.

The 2022 Alto K10 could be priced from Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Maruti to continue offering the existing Alto alongside the 2022 Alto K10.

It is now confirmed that Maruti will be bringing back the 1-litre petrol engine and AMT option with the upcoming Alto. It will also mark the return of the ‘K10’ moniker after two years. The larger capacity unit was available with the previous Alto K10, which was discontinued when the BS6 norms came into effect in April 2020.

Details Of The Powertrain

Now discontinued Maruti Alto K10

The 1-litre petrol engine that powered the Alto K10 was a three-cylinder unit, rated at 68PS and 90Nm. Maruti offered it with both 5-speed MT and AMT transmission options.

It will now get the updated DualJet engine with idle-engine start/stop tech for a major bump in fuel efficiency, seen on the Celerio and S-Presso. It makes 67PS and 89Nm, and is offered with both 5-speed MT and AMT options. This updated engine has bumped up the mileage figures by nearly 4kmpl at 25.30kmpl in the case of S-Presso AMT.

New-gen Alto Launch And Other Updates

Maruti recently announced that the new Alto K10 will go on sale on August 18. It is likely to be based on the S-Presso’s Heartect platform and hence will be bigger than its outgoing version. Previous spy shots suggest its design will bear resemblance to that of the new Celerio.

Current-gen Maruti Alto

We believe the 2022 Maruti Alto K10 will have a starting price of Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback’s prime rival will continue to be the Renault Kwid. Maruti will continue to offer the existing Alto alongside the new Alto K10.

