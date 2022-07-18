Maruti S-Presso More Frugal Than Before, Gets New Features As Well
With the update, the hatchback has become pricier by up to Rs 70,000.
- It now comes with the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop.
- Its claimed mileage figures have increased by nearly 4kmpl.
- Both AMT variants now get Electronic Stability Programme and hill-hold assist.
- The VXi and VXi+(O) variants now come with electrically adjustable ORVMs; S-Presso is now also equipped with a cabin air filter.
- Now priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi); prices of updated CNG variants expected soon.
Maruti has launched the MY22 S-Presso, which now gets an updated 1-litre petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop. The new version of Maruti’s hatchback also gets a bump in its efficiency figures of MT and AMT variants by up to 14 and 17 per cent respectively.
Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise fuel efficiency figures:
|Variant
|New Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
|Old Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
|Std/LXi
|24.12kmpl
|21.4kmpl
|VXi/VXi+ MT
|24.76kmpl
|21.7kmpl
|VXi(O)/VXi(O)+ AMT
|25.30kmpl
|21.7kmpl
The S-Presso is now more frugal by almost 4kmpl, thanks to the new idle-engine start/stop tech. Maruti is now offering the hatchback with the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine, making 67PS (-1PS) and 89Nm (-1Nm). The hatchback can be had with a 5-speed MT as standard, while a 5-speed AMT is optional. Maruti is expected to introduce the updated CNG variants of the S-Presso soon.
Let’s see the revised prices of the new variants:
|Variant
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|Std
|Rs 4 lakh
|Rs 4.25 lakh
|+Rs 25,000
|LXi
|Rs 4.43 lakh
|Rs 4.95 lakh
|+Rs 52,000
|VXi MT
|Rs 4.69 lakh
|Rs 5.15 lakh
|+Rs 46,000
|VXi+ MT
|Rs 4.79 lakh
|Rs 5.49 lakh
|+Rs 70,000
|VXi(O) AMT
|Rs 5.19 lakh
|Rs 5.65 lakh
|+Rs 46,000
|VXi+(O) AMT
|Rs 5.29 lakh
|Rs 5.99 lakh
|+Rs 70,000
With the update, the S-Presso has been equipped with additional features as well. Both the AMT variants now get electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill-hold assist, whereas the VXi+ and VXi+(O) variants get electrically adjustable ORVMs. Maruti has also equipped it with a new cabin air filter.
The S-Presso takes on the Renault Kwid and select variants of the Maruti Celerio and Wagon R.
