Modified On Jul 18, 2022 07:39 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

With the update, the hatchback has become pricier by up to Rs 70,000.

It now comes with the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop.

Its claimed mileage figures have increased by nearly 4kmpl.

Both AMT variants now get Electronic Stability Programme and hill-hold assist.

The VXi and VXi+(O) variants now come with electrically adjustable ORVMs; S-Presso is now also equipped with a cabin air filter.

Now priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi); prices of updated CNG variants expected soon.

Maruti has launched the MY22 S-Presso, which now gets an updated 1-litre petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop. The new version of Maruti’s hatchback also gets a bump in its efficiency figures of MT and AMT variants by up to 14 and 17 per cent respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise fuel efficiency figures:

Variant New Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) Old Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) Std/LXi 24.12kmpl 21.4kmpl VXi/VXi+ MT 24.76kmpl 21.7kmpl VXi(O)/VXi(O)+ AMT 25.30kmpl 21.7kmpl

The S-Presso is now more frugal by almost 4kmpl, thanks to the new idle-engine start/stop tech. Maruti is now offering the hatchback with the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine, making 67PS (-1PS) and 89Nm (-1Nm). The hatchback can be had with a 5-speed MT as standard, while a 5-speed AMT is optional. Maruti is expected to introduce the updated CNG variants of the S-Presso soon.

Let’s see the revised prices of the new variants:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Std Rs 4 lakh Rs 4.25 lakh +Rs 25,000 LXi Rs 4.43 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh +Rs 52,000 VXi MT Rs 4.69 lakh Rs 5.15 lakh +Rs 46,000 VXi+ MT Rs 4.79 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh +Rs 70,000 VXi(O) AMT Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 5.65 lakh +Rs 46,000 VXi+(O) AMT Rs 5.29 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh +Rs 70,000

Also Read: Fuel Economy Not As Big A Buying Criterion Anymore: Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki

With the update, the S-Presso has been equipped with additional features as well. Both the AMT variants now get electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill-hold assist, whereas the VXi+ and VXi+(O) variants get electrically adjustable ORVMs. Maruti has also equipped it with a new cabin air filter.

The S-Presso takes on the Renault Kwid and select variants of the Maruti Celerio and Wagon R.

Read More on : S-Presso on road price