Maruti S-Presso More Frugal Than Before, Gets New Features As Well

Modified On Jul 18, 2022 07:39 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

With the update, the hatchback has become pricier by up to Rs 70,000.

Maruti S-Presso 

  • It now comes with the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop.
  • Its claimed mileage figures have increased by nearly 4kmpl.
  • Both AMT variants now get Electronic Stability Programme and hill-hold assist.
  • The VXi and VXi+(O) variants now come with electrically adjustable ORVMs; S-Presso is now also equipped with a cabin air filter.
  • Now priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi); prices of updated CNG variants expected soon.

Maruti has launched the MY22 S-Presso, which now gets an updated 1-litre petrol engine with idle-engine start/stop. The new version of Maruti’s hatchback also gets a bump in its efficiency figures of MT and AMT variants by up to 14 and 17 per cent respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated variant-wise fuel efficiency figures:

Variant New Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) Old Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
Std/LXi 24.12kmpl 21.4kmpl
VXi/VXi+ MT 24.76kmpl 21.7kmpl
VXi(O)/VXi(O)+ AMT 25.30kmpl 21.7kmpl
Maruti Celerio engine

The S-Presso is now more frugal by almost 4kmpl, thanks to the new idle-engine start/stop tech. Maruti is now offering the hatchback with the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine, making 67PS (-1PS) and 89Nm (-1Nm). The hatchback can be had with a 5-speed MT as standard, while a 5-speed AMT is optional. Maruti is expected to introduce the updated CNG variants of the S-Presso soon.

Let’s see the revised prices of the new variants:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference
Std Rs 4 lakh Rs 4.25 lakh +Rs 25,000
LXi Rs 4.43 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh +Rs 52,000
VXi MT Rs 4.69 lakh Rs 5.15 lakh +Rs 46,000
VXi+ MT Rs 4.79 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh +Rs 70,000
VXi(O) AMT Rs 5.19 lakh Rs 5.65 lakh +Rs 46,000
VXi+(O) AMT Rs 5.29 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh +Rs 70,000

Also Read: Fuel Economy Not As Big A Buying Criterion Anymore: Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki

With the update, the S-Presso has been equipped with additional features as well. Both the AMT variants now get electronic stability programme (ESP) and hill-hold assist, whereas the VXi+ and VXi+(O) variants get electrically adjustable ORVMs. Maruti has also equipped it with a new cabin air filter.

Maruti S-Presso cabin

The S-Presso takes on the Renault Kwid and select variants of the Maruti Celerio and Wagon R.

Read More on : S-Presso on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
1 comment
1
F
f a baig
Jul 18, 2022 3:59:37 PM

How many air bags ?

2
C
cardekho helpdesk
Jul 18, 2022 4:06:11 PM

Maruti S-Presso features 2 airbags.

