Maruti Swift, Ertiga Updated With SmartPlay Studio Infotainment System

Published On Apr 17, 2020 06:04 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift

It supports features such as AHA radio by Harman and NaviMaps navigation

The latest version of the SmartPlay Studio was introduced in the WagonR in 2019.

Maruti offers the infotainment system on the ZXi+ variants of both models.

It is present on all latest Maruti models except the Celerio and the Ciaz.

Its app supports various functions including AHA radio and navigation.

Both models come with the same BS6 petrol engines as before.

Maruti has updated the features list of the Swift and Ertiga with the addition of the latest generation SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. First introduced in the third-gen WagonR that was launched in January 2019, it is now offered on all the latest Maruti models save for the Celerio and the Ciaz.

It is still a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The new-gen Maruti SmartPlay also offers an app for your smartphone that supports various functions such as AHA radio by Harman, NaviMaps navigation (with online and offline map support), and vehicle alerts. With this app, you can also use your smartphone as a remote to control the infotainment system.

Maruti continues to offer the new infotainment system on the ZXi+ variants of the Swift and Ertiga. Both models were already offered with features such as smartphone compatibility, USB, AUX and Bluetooth connectivity, and steering-mounted controls before receiving this update. The SmartPlay Studio also supports calling and messaging features when connected to a mobile phone via USB.

There are no mechanical upgrades for the Swift and Ertiga. While the Swift gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83PS/113Nm), the Ertiga is available with a 1.5-litre petrol motor with mild-hybrid tech that produces 105PS and 138Nm. Maruti offers the Swift with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT whereas the MPV can be had with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT.

With this update, Maruti has finally discontinued the diesel variants of both the models as per the brand’s plan for the BS6 era. While the petrol-only Swift retails in the range of Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh, the Ertiga is priced between Rs 7.59 lakh and Rs 10.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Swift rivals the Ford Figo and Freestyle, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios , and Renault Triber whereas the Ertiga goes up against the Mahindra Marazzo.

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT