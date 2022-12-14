Maruti Swift Crash Test Ratings Compared: Old vs New

Modified On Dec 14, 2022 07:08 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift

The hatchback scored less in the new GNCAP tests than it did in the crash tests four years ago

The Maruti Swift is one of the highest selling cars in India. The hatchback is popular for its styling, affordability and adequate list of features for the price. It is also one of the few Indian cars to have been tested by the old and the new crash test protocols of Global NCAP and it performed poorly both times.

The 2022 Swift was tested as per the latest GNCAP testing norms and only scored a one-star rating. Even when the GNCAP testing protocols were less thorough and less stringent, the 2018 Swift only scored a two-star safety rating from the crash testing agency.

Related: Maruti S-Presso, Ignis & Swift Perform Poorly In More Stringent Global NCAP Crash Tests

What’s changed with the testing?

Global NCAP’s original testing only involved a frontal offset crash test at 64kmph. All scores were on the basis of just that test. Now, the testing is more stringent for higher standards of safety. The cars are now subject to side impact crash tests and also factor in features like electronic stability control (ESC), three-point seatbelts for all seats and some ADAS in the form of automatic emergency braking and lane assist.

Any changes to the Swift?

Maruti introduced the current generation Swift in 2018 and while it has received minor updates since then, the hatchback is mostly unchanged.

Adult Occupant Protection

Since Maruti has not made any structural changes to the Swift in the last four years, it fared similarly with regard to adult occupant protection in the frontal offset crash test. It still offers weak and poor protection to the driver’s chest and feet, respectively.

The driver’s legs got adequate to marginal protection, however, the hatch provided good protection for the heads and necks of both front occupants. The front passenger’s legs also get good protection, but only adequate protection for the chest.

In the side impact crash test as well, the Swift offered poor protection to the driver’s chest, but good protection to the other areas. Since the hatchback does not get side airbags in any variant, it was not subjected to the side pole impact crash test.

Child Occupant Protection

The Swift comes equipped with ISOFIX anchorages as standard. In both tests, the child seats were installed facing forwards with ISOFIX and top tether and every time, the three-year-old child’s seat was able to prevent excessive forward movement and offered marginal to good protection to the head and chest. However, the 18-month-old child showed poor protection for both. The Swift lost further points for not offering a three-point seatbelt for the rear middle seat.

Structural Integrity

Given that the Swift received no significant changes between 2018 and 2022, it was no surprise that its body shell and footwell were rated unstable in both crash tests. While the Swift did show some structural integrity in the side impact crash test, its other weaknesses are a major area of concern for the cabin occupants.

Conclusion

Maruti has failed to progress with the times by not updating its affordable hatchback with enough safety related features. Even without intensive structural changes (that are needed), the Swift could have improved its GNCAP performance by being offered with up to six airbags, getting ESC as standard and by offering better ISOFIX options. Meanwhile, the similarly priced and similarly equipped Tata Punch was able to score five stars in the old GNCAP test thanks to its stable body shell that was capable of withstanding further loads.

Also read: Here Are The Top 15 Cars With The Highest Crash Test Ratings

Read More on : Maruti Swift AMT