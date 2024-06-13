The car sales figures for May 2024 have been released, and Maruti has once again emerged as the segment leader for hatchbacks. Notably, the recently introduced fourth-generation Maruti Swift hatchback was the best-selling car of the month. Let us take a closer look at how each compact and mid-size hatchback performed in terms of sales, over the previous month.

While the month-on-month (MoM) growth in monthly sales for the Maruti Swift seems astronomical at over 350 percent, the year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 12 percent gives a truer understanding of the demand for the hatchback.

The Maruti Wagon R saw a significant drop of approximately 18.8 percent in MoM sales for May 2024 and a YoY decrease of approximately 10.9 percent compared to May 2023. Some of this drop in demand can be attributed to the arrival of the new Swift.

Monthly sales for the Tata Tiago in May 2024 fell by about 12.8 percent while the YoY decline was more significant at approximately 27 percent. The entry-level Tata offering did recently introduce the option of AMT with the CNG powertrain, but it could also use a more thorough update to keep it competitive with the segment rivals. Please note, this tally also includes sales for the Tata Tiago EV.

It was a slow but positive month for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as sales increased by around 4 percent (MoM) in this past month. However, there was a significant YoY drop in demand of approximately 16.6 percent compared to May 2023.