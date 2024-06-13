  • English
English | हिंदी

Maruti Swift And Wagon R Dominated The Compact Hatchback Sales In May 2024

Modified On Jun 13, 2024 01:03 PM By Dipan for Maruti Swift

 Maruti accounted for around 78 per cent of the total sales in this class of hatchbacks

Hatchback sales May 2024

The car sales figures for May 2024 have been released, and Maruti has once again emerged as the segment leader for hatchbacks. Notably, the recently introduced fourth-generation Maruti Swift hatchback was the best-selling car of the month. Let us take a closer look at how each compact and mid-size hatchback performed in terms of sales, over the previous month.

Models

May 2024

May 2023

April 2024

Maruti Swift

19,393

17,346

4,094

Maruti Wagon R

14,492

16,258

17,850

Tata Tiago

5,927

8,133

6,796

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5,328

6,385

5,117

Maruti Celerio

3,314

3,216

3,220

Maruti Ignis

2,104

4,551

1,915

Key Takeaways

  • While the month-on-month (MoM) growth in monthly sales for the Maruti Swift seems astronomical at over 350 percent, the year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 12 percent gives a truer understanding of the demand for the hatchback.2024 Maruti Swift

  • The Maruti Wagon R saw a significant drop of approximately 18.8 percent in MoM sales for May 2024 and a YoY decrease of approximately 10.9 percent compared to May 2023. Some of this drop in demand can be attributed to the arrival of the new Swift. 

  • Monthly sales for the Tata Tiago in May 2024 fell by about 12.8 percent while the YoY decline was more significant at approximately 27 percent. The entry-level Tata offering did recently introduce the option of AMT with the CNG powertrain, but it could also use a more thorough update to keep it competitive with the segment rivals. Please note, this tally also includes sales for the Tata Tiago EV.

  • It was a slow but positive month for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios as sales increased by around 4 percent (MoM) in this past month. However, there was a significant YoY drop in demand of approximately 16.6 percent compared to May 2023.2023 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • Maruti Celerio sales in May 2024 remained relatively stable, with a slight MoM increase of about 2.9 percent over April 2024. However, there was only a marginal YoY increase of about 3.0 percent compared to May 2023.

  • The Maruti Ignis enjoyed an uptake in sales for May 2024, with a MoM increase of nearly 10 percent. However, there was a significant year-on-year decrease of approximately 53.7 percent when compared to May 2023. The Ignis is one of the most dated offerings in the Maruti lineup, alongside the Ciaz, and could benefit from a proper refresh.

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift

Maruti Swift And Wagon R Dominated The Compact Hatchback Sales In May 2024
