Modified On Feb 22, 2020 11:14 AM By Dhruv.A for Maruti Vitara Brezza 2020

How does the Vitara Brezza facelift, equipped with just a petrol-only powertrain, stack up against its competition?

Bookings for the Maruti Vitara Brezza facelift are open and the sub-4m SUV will launch some time this month. Unlike before, it’s equipped with only a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a mild hybrid variant only in the automatic variants. How does the Vitara brezza facelift measure against its sub-4m foes? Let’s find out.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Hyundai Venue Ford EcoSport Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Engine 1.5-litre 1.2-litre, 1.0-litre turbo 1.5-litre 1.2-litre turbo 1.2-litre turbo Power 105PS 83PS/120PS 122PS 120PS 110PS Torque 138Nm 115Nm/172Nm 149Nm 170Nm 200Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 5MT/ 6MT and 7DCT 5MT/6AT 6MT/AMT 6MT Fuel Efficiency 17.03kmpl/18.76kmpl 17.52kmpl/18.2 and 18.15kmpl 15.9 kmpl/14.7kmpl 17.03kmpl 17kmpl Emission Levels BS6 BS4 BS6 BS6 BS6

If you thought the Vitara Brezza’s petrol engine is short on power then it’s dragging feet in terms of torque. Except for the entry level Venue’s 1.2-litre petrol, the Vitara Brezza has a significant deficit from its rivals. However, being a Maruti, the Vitara Brezza has a slight edge over all in terms of fuel efficiency for its automatic variant and that’s down to its mild-hybrid system (the only one in the segment).

All the SUVs except the XUV300 offer an automatic option but it’s the Venue that offers the most sophisticated unit. The Vitara Brezza makes do with the archaic 4-speed automatic torque converter. Another point worth noting is that the Vitara Brezza is the only offering which doesn’t get a diesel powertrain option.

Features

Exterior: In equipment terms, the Vitara Brezza doesn’t add anything new except the dual-projector LED headlamps and LED fog lamps, both firsts in segment. All of its rivals are equipped with a halogen projector unit whereas the EcoSport gets a bi-xenon setup. All the SUVs here offer LED elements in their tail lamps except for the Ford EcoSport. It is also worth noting that all the SUVs here offer floating contrasting roof option, except for the Ford that comes with a glossy black roof paint in higher variants.

The Vitara Brezza is still equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 215/60 tyres. This is a standard wheel size in top variants of all the vehicles here except for the XUV300 which gets 17-inch units.

Interiors

The updated Maruti gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, of course) and auto-dimming IRVM over the pre-facelift model. The Maruti also skimps on connected tech which all of its rivals except the XUV300 get. When you talk about the upholstery, only the Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300 offer a leatherette upholstery in the segment.

The Vitara Brezza gets auto climate control like all the other rivals while the XUV300 is the only offering with dual-zone climate control. The Maruti’s rivals like the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and now even the Tata Nexon offer a sunroof.

Safety

While the Vitara Brezza automatic gets an added suite of safety (over the pre-facelift model) in the form of hill hold, it’s bested by the likes of Venue, Nexon (standard) and EcoSport that additionally get electronic stability control. The Vitara Brezza retains dual airbags in the top variant but the Venue and EcoSport offer six airbags while the XUV300 offers seven.

Price

Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift Hyundai Venue Ford EcoSport Tata Nexon Mahindra XUV300 Ex-showroom Delhi Rs 7.20 to 10.5 lakh (expected) Rs 6.55 lakh to Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 8.04 lakh to Rs 11.43 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh to Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 8.30 lakh to Rs 11.99 lakh

The prices of the Vitara Brezza aren’t out yet but being a petrol, it will have a lower price tag than the pre-facelift model. The Vitara Brezza facelift is expected to be priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 10.5 lakh. Given the lack of features, its top variant should undercut all its rivals here.