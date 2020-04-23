Published On Apr 23, 2020 03:05 PM By Rohit

These masks are being provided for the safety of police and administrative staff in the state

Maruti Suzuki’s seat manufacturing JV, Krishna Maruti, has commenced this initiative.

The first batch of 2 lakh units has already been handed over to the Gurugram administration.

Masks have been certified by SITRA lab located in Coimbatore.

The masks were produced by following social distancing norms and precautionary measures.

Maruti Suzuki ’s seat manufacturing joint venture, Krishna Maruti will be providing 1 million units of triple-ply face masks to the Haryana government. It has started the process by handing over the first batch of 2 lakh units of such masks to the Gurugram administration. These are being provided for the protection of police, healthcare, and administrative staff of the Haryana state government.

The face masks were handed over to Amit Khatri, IAS, District Magistrate, Gurugram, and VS Kundu, ACS Haryana and CEO GMDA, by Ram Natarajan, ED and CEO, on behalf of Ashok Kapur, Chairman of Krishna Group, in the presence of Rajiv Gandhi, Member of Executive Board, Maruti Suzuki.

Towards the end of March, the Haryana and Central government had requested Maruti Suzuki to allow the usage of its production infrastructure for the development and production of protective face masks in large quantities. These masks have been certified by the South Indian Textile Research Association (SITRA) lab located in Coimbatore. Krishna Maruti started the mass production of 50,000 units per day while following social distancing norms and precautionary measures.

Speaking about the initiative, Ashok Kapur, Chairman of Krishna Group, said, “It is a time of national crisis and this is our duty to the nation. We have committed 1 million masks each to Haryana and Gujarat governments. I am also planning to import some machines and produce N-95 masks. All important safety and physical distancing guidelines have been observed while manufacturing these masks to ensure the safety of all the staff.”

Maruti Suzuki is also engaging in relief efforts around its Haryana plants. In other news, it has received permission to resume production at its Manesar facility, albeit with certain restrictions.