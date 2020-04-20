Coronavirus Update: Maruti Suzuki Ramps Up Relief Efforts

Modified On Apr 20, 2020 03:58 PM By Rohit

It has distributed dry ration and set up water ATMs in villages around its Haryana plants

Its in-house canteens have been preparing meals for those in need.

A total of over 1,20,000 food packets have been distributed in the last three weeks.

17 water ATMs have been installed in 16 villages by Maruti.

Face masks and protective equipment handed over to village communities and housekeeping staff.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier announced its plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the carmaker has also been involved in providing food and water supply to those in need around its manufacturing facilities in Haryana.

It has stated that these efforts are aligned with the local government guidelines and directions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Maruti Suzuki has been using its in-house canteens to prepare the meals and has distributed over 1,20,000 food packets in the last three weeks. This was achieved by distributing over 5,400 food packets per day for both lunch and dinner in nearby communities.

The carmaker has also teamed up with Indian Red Cross Society to support the Gurugram administration by providing almost 500 kits of dry ration everyday. Due to this, Maruti Suzuki was able to distribute nearly 10,000 such kits in the last three weeks. These kits include daily use items such as wheat flour, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and soap.

Maruti Suzuki has installed 17 water ATMs in 16 villages around its Gurugram and Manesar plants. While everyone can access these water ATMs, it is charging 35 paise per litre for disposing water by following social distancing norms. These water ATMs have a capacity to generate over 1,000 litres of water per hour due to which nearly 4,500 litres and 3,800 litres of water is dispensed daily to Aliyar and Dhana villages in Manesar respectively. To ensure good quality of water, the water ATMs are equipped with a Water Quality display screen that shows the purity of water in terms of total dissolved solids (TDS), temperature, and pH levels for the users.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki has handed over face masks and protective equipment to the village communities and housekeeping staff with the help of Gurugram administration. It has also deployed 16 waste collection vans to ensure the cleanliness and hygiene levels of the villages are maintained.