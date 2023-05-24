Modified On May 24, 2023 02:59 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny

You can buy accessories for accommodating more luggage and adding more convenience or simply for upping the styling of your Jimny

Several buyers of the Maruti Jimny might already have plans to spruce up their brand-new lifestyle off-roader. Before you head out to your local modification store, take a look at some of the accessories that you can buy directly from Maruti Suzuki. Ahead of the market introduction of the Jimny, Maruti showcased a kitted out version with an accessory pack called the Summit Seeker.

This version of the accessorised Jimny is finished in the same bright yellow shade as its unveil specification, but gets several customizations for a more rugged appeal.

Up front, it sports the stylized garnish for the skid plate, which gives it that strong metal look.

The body cladding is standard with the Jimny but as a part of the accessories, you can get the additional door cladding. It also gets a dark chrome applique with the ‘Jimny’ inscription. Further, there is a decal of the mountains, portraying where the Jimny is most at home.

This Summit Seeker pack also gets door visors and garnish for the ORVM.

At the back, you get another set of cosmetic garnish for the boot-mounted spare wheel cover. However, it is not part of the Summit Seeker pack.

Other accessories showcased on the Jimny are the roof-mounted luggage rack with the roof rails.

Buyers can also check out this tent/canopy which seems to be detachable from the roof rails. With this setup, you can have a proper camping experience irrespective of the weather.

The cabin can also be made more stylish with garnishes and a sill plate. You can opt for different seat covers, like the one pictured above. It is covered in leatherette upholstery with a black and brown theme. You can also spot the brown and black seat cushions.

While the prices for the accessories and the Summit Seeker pack are yet to be revealed, you can expect all these accessories to add up to Rs 70,000 to your Jimny purchase.

Powering the Jimny is a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with 4WD as standard. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. The off-roader is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) with the launch slated for early June 2023.