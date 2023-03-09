Modified On Mar 09, 2023 04:22 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Ignis

There are no benefits available on the Grand Vitara, Baleno and XL6

Maximum savings of up to Rs 52,000 are offered with Ignis.

The Ciaz can be had with discounts of up to Rs 28,000.

The ‘Holi Booking Bonanza’ of Rs 10,000 is only available with Ignis.

All offers are valid till the end of March.

Maruti has released its offers on Nexa cars for March 2023, and just two of its models, the Ignis and Ciaz, are eligible for perks. The manufacturer is also running a special 'Holi Booking Bonanza' on Ignis until March 10 for reservations and March 15 for retail. Savings are not available on the newest and most recently updated models like the Grand Vitara, Baleno, and XL6.

Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details

Ignis

Offers Amount MT (All Variants) AGS Cash Discount Rs 23,000 Rs 13,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Up to Rs 4,000 Holi Booking Bonanza Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,000 Up to Rs 42,000

The manual models of the Ignis are available with a higher cash discount of Rs 23,000, resulting in greater overall savings.

Rest of the benefits remain same for both manual and automatic trims of the hatchback.

Maruti Ignis is priced from Rs 5.82 lakh to Rs 8.14 lakh.

Ciaz

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

Above-mentioned discounts are applicable on all variants of the Maruti Ciaz. It misses out on any cash discount or a seasonal festive offer.

Prices for the Maruti Ciaz range between Rs 9.20 lakh and Rs 12.35 lakh.

Note

The offers stated above may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Nexa dealership for more information.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

