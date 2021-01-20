Maruti Increases Prices Across Models By Up To Rs 34,000
Published On Jan 20, 2021 09:25 AM By Sonny
The price changes vary depending on the variant of each model
As with every new calendar year, carmakers have introduced price hikes across their model ranges this year as well. For 2021, Maruti has increased prices by as much as Rs 34,000 across its model lineup. Increased input costs have been cited as the reason for the price hike as usual. The exact increments vary from variant to variant for each model, but you can see the updated price range for all models below:
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 3.90 lakh
|
Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.04 lakh
|
CNG
|
Rs 4.33 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh
|
Rs 4.44 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh
Maruti S-Presso
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh
|
Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh
|
CNG
|
Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.14 lakh
|
Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 5.19 lakh
Maruti Celerio
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh
|
Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.71 lakh
|
CNG
|
Rs 5.61 lakh to Rs 5.58 lakh
|
Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh
Maruti Celerio X
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh
|
Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 5.79 lakh
Maruti Wagon R
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 4.46 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh
|
Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh
|
CNG
|
Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 5.32 lakh
|
Rs 5.46 lakh to Rs 5.53 lakh
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh
|
Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh
Maruti Ignis
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh
|
Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.31 lakh
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh
|
Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh
Maruti Dzire
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.81 lakh
|
Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 10.13 lakh
|
Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh
|
CNG
|
Rs 8.95 lakh
|
Rs 9.14 lakh
The Ertiga experiences the highest price increase of upto Rs 34,000.
Maruti XL6
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh
|
Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh
Maruti Ciaz
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh
|
Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh
Maruti S-Cross
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices
|
Petrol
|
Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh
The prices for the S-Cross compact SUV remain the same.
Maruti will be launching a few new models such as the new-generation models of the Celerio and Alto in 2021. Prices for those models will likely increase further in their new avatars. The carmaker is expected to introduce a BS6-diesel engine to its lineup this year, likely the 1.5-litre diesel unit for the likes of the Ertiga and Vitara Brezza.
