Maruti Increases Prices Across Models By Up To Rs 34,000

Published On Jan 20, 2021 09:25 AM By Sonny

The price changes vary depending on the variant of each model

As with every new calendar year, carmakers have introduced price hikes across their model ranges this year as well. For 2021, Maruti has increased prices by as much as Rs 34,000 across its model lineup. Increased input costs have been cited as the reason for the price hike as usual. The exact increments vary from variant to variant for each model, but you can see the updated price range for all models below:

Maruti Alto

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 3.90 lakh

Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.04 lakh

CNG

Rs 4.33 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh

Rs 4.44 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh

Maruti S-Presso

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh

Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh

CNG

Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.14 lakh

Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 5.19 lakh

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh

Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.71 lakh

CNG

Rs 5.61 lakh to Rs 5.58 lakh

Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh

Maruti Celerio X

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh

Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 5.79 lakh

Maruti Wagon R

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 4.46 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh

Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh

CNG

Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 5.32 lakh

Rs 5.46 lakh to Rs 5.53 lakh

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh

Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh

Maruti Ignis

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh

Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.31 lakh

Maruti Baleno

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh

Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh

Maruti Dzire

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.81 lakh

Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh

Maruti Vitara Brezza

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh

Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 10.13 lakh

Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh

CNG

Rs 8.95 lakh

Rs 9.14 lakh

The Ertiga experiences the highest price increase of upto Rs 34,000.

Maruti XL6

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh

Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh

Maruti Ciaz

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh

Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh

Maruti S-Cross

 

Old Prices

New Prices

Petrol

Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh

Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh

The prices for the S-Cross compact SUV remain the same.

Maruti will be launching a few new models such as the new-generation models of the Celerio and Alto in 2021. Prices for those models will likely increase further in their new avatars. The carmaker is expected to introduce a BS6-diesel engine to its lineup this year, likely the 1.5-litre diesel unit for the likes of the Ertiga and Vitara Brezza.

