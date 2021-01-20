Maruti Increases Prices Across Models By Up To Rs 34,000

Published On Jan 20, 2021 09:25 AM By Sonny

The price changes vary depending on the variant of each model

As with every new calendar year, carmakers have introduced price hikes across their model ranges this year as well. For 2021, Maruti has increased prices by as much as Rs 34,000 across its model lineup. Increased input costs have been cited as the reason for the price hike as usual. The exact increments vary from variant to variant for each model, but you can see the updated price range for all models below:

Maruti Alto

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 2.95 lakh to Rs 3.90 lakh Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.04 lakh CNG Rs 4.33 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh Rs 4.44 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh

Maruti S-Presso

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 3.71 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh CNG Rs 4.84 lakh to Rs 5.14 lakh Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 5.19 lakh

Maruti Celerio

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.71 lakh CNG Rs 5.61 lakh to Rs 5.58 lakh Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh

Maruti Celerio X

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 5.79 lakh

Maruti Wagon R

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 4.46 lakh to Rs 5.95 lakh Rs 4.66 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh CNG Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 5.32 lakh Rs 5.46 lakh to Rs 5.53 lakh

Maruti Swift

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 5.19 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.02 lakh

Maruti Ignis

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.33 lakh Rs 4.89 lakh to Rs 7.31 lakh

Maruti Baleno

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.96 lakh Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh

Maruti Dzire

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 8.81 lakh Rs 5.94 lakh to Rs 8.90 lakh

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh

Maruti Ertiga

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 10.13 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh CNG Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 9.14 lakh

The Ertiga experiences the highest price increase of upto Rs 34,000.

Maruti XL6

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.51 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh to Rs 11.61 lakh

Maruti Ciaz

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 11.10 lakh Rs 8.42 lakh to Rs 11.33 lakh

Maruti S-Cross

Old Prices New Prices Petrol Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh

The prices for the S-Cross compact SUV remain the same.

Maruti will be launching a few new models such as the new-generation models of the Celerio and Alto in 2021. Prices for those models will likely increase further in their new avatars. The carmaker is expected to introduce a BS6-diesel engine to its lineup this year, likely the 1.5-litre diesel unit for the likes of the Ertiga and Vitara Brezza.