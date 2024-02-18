Published On Feb 18, 2024 10:38 AM By Shreyash for Maruti Grand Vitara

Only two SUVs, the Maruti Grand Vitara and the Hyundai Creta, have surpassed the sales mark of 10,000 units

In January, over 46,000 compact SUVs were sold in India, with the segment experiencing a month-on-month (MoM) growth of over 12 percent. The Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as the top-selling compact SUV in its segment, closely followed by the Hyundai Creta. Now, let’s delve into the sales performance of each compact SUV last month.

Compact SUVs & crossovers January 2024 December 2023 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Grand Vitara 13438 6988 92.3 28.76 23.94 4.82 9732 Hyundai Creta 13212 9243 42.94 28.27 41.55 -13.28 12458 Kia Seltos 6391 9957 -35.81 13.67 28.93 -15.26 10833 Toyota Hyryder 5543 4976 11.39 11.86 11.59 0.27 3880 Honda Elevate 4586 4376 4.79 9.81 0 9.81 3766 Volkswagen Taigun 1275 2456 -48.08 2.72 4.02 -1.3 1981 Skoda Kushaq 1082 2485 -56.45 2.31 5.56 -3.25 2317 MG Astor 966 821 17.66 2.06 2.64 -0.58 868 Citroen C3 Aircross 231 339 -31.85 0.49 0 0.49 98 Total 46724 41641 12.2 99.95

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Grand Vitara emerged as the best selling compact SUV in January 2024, with over 13,400 units sold. The Grand Vitara has also registered the highest MoM growth of 92 percent, and also holds the highest market share in the segment.

After the Grand Vitara, the Hyundai Creta is the only SUV to have crossed the sales mark of 10,000 units, with a total of 13,212 units retailed in January. Despite registering a positive growth of nearly 43 percent in monthly sales, the Creta saw its year-on-year market share decrease by more than 13 percent.

The Kia Seltos' sales slowed down, attracting only around 6,400 buyers in January 2024, which is over 3,500 units less than December 2023. In fact, its January 2024 sales were approximately 4,500 units less than the average sales of the last six months.

Maruti Grand Vitara’s stablemate, the Toyota Hyryder took the fourth spot in the sales table with over 5,543 units sold. The Toyota SUV registered a positive MoM growth of more than 11 percent.

With more than 4,500 units retailed, the Honda Elevate registered a MoM growth of more than 4.5 percent in January 2024 sales. The Elevate was launched in September 2023 as the all new offering from Honda, and its current market share stands at 9.8 percent.

Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun experienced MoM losses of around 48 percent and around 56 percent in January 2024 sales, respectively. Combined, more than 2,300 units of the Taigun and Kushaq were sold last month.

Despite experiencing a slight growth of nearly 18 percent in monthly sales, the MG Astor still falls short of reaching the 1,000 units sales mark.

The Citroen C3 Aircross remains the lowest selling model in the segment in January 2024, with its sales totalling at 231 units.

