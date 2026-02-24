Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor: Which EV Makes More Sense On Paper?

After waiting for what seemed like an eternity, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was launched as the carmaker’s first fully electric offering. It is in the same territory as the best-selling EV of 2025, the MG Windsor EV. So if you were planning on picking either of these two, do check out the detailed comparison of their specifications below, starting with their prices first:

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Prices

Model Maruti e Vitara (introductory) MG Windsor EV Price (with BaaS) Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 14.29 lakh + battery rental fee Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh + battery rental fee Price (without BaaS) Rs 15.99 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh Rs 14 lakh to Rs 18.50 lakh

The e Vitara cost relatively more than the MG Windsor EV both with and without the battery rental scheme.

The Windsor is undercutting the e Vitara by almost Rs 2 lakh at the entry-level variant, while also being more affordable by Rs 1.5 lakh at the top end, considering the full prices.

Both the offerings are also available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which drops down the starting price of the e Vitara to Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh for the MG Windsor EV.

Additionally, if you are opting for the e Vitara you need to pay a battery rental fee of up to Rs 4.39 per km, whereas the same charges with the Windsor stand up to Rs 4.5 per km.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What is BaaS model? BaaS essentially means renting the EV’s battery until you use the vehicle. It allows buyers to pay only for the car’s price and not for the battery pack, the cost of which is charged as the rental fee. You can check out our detailed coverage of the Windsor EV’s BaaS option to know more about the rental model.

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Dimensions

Dimension Maruti e Vitara MG Windsor EV Difference Length 4,275 mm 4,295 mm (- 20 mm) Width 1,800 mm 1,850 mm (excluding ORVMs) (- 50 mm) Height 1,640 mm 1,677 mm (- 37 mm) Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,700 mm No difference

When the overall length of the two electric offerings is considered, it’s the MG Windsor EV that takes the lead by a small 20 mm margin.

The e Vitara is 50 mm narrower and 37 mm shorter than the MG EV, but both have the same wheelbase.

Overall, the MG Windsor EV should likely be slightly more spacious inside than the two EVs considered here.

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Colour Options

Maruti e Vitara MG Windsor EV Nexa Blue Celadon Blue Splendid Silver Aurora Silver Arctic White Pearl White Grandeur Grey Turquoise Green Opulent Red Glaze Red Bluish Black Starry Black Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black roof – Arctic White with Bluish Black roof – Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof – Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof –

If you prefer having multiple colour choices to pick your new car from, it’s definitely the Maruti EV that should be your pick here.

It comes in a total of 10 exterior paint options, including four dual-tone choices, of which one is a unique green shade.

While the Windsor is generally not available in dual-tone options, it is offered in a special Inspire Edition, which gets a White and Black dual-tone exterior paint alongside other special cosmetic touches.

We had already covered the 10 colourway choices in detail when the e Vitara was revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in early 2025.

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Features

Feature Maruti e Vitara MG Windsor EV Auto-LED projector headlights ✅ (with follow-me-home function) ✅ (with follow-me-home and cornering functions) LED DRLs ✅ (3-piece) ✅ LED positioning lamp ❌ ✅ Front LED fog lamps ✅ ❌ ORVM-mounted turn indicators ✅ ✅ 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels ✅ ✅ Flush-type door handles ❌ ✅ LED tail lights ✅ ✅ Rear LED fog lamps ❌ ✅ Upholstery Fabric+leather Leather Leather-wrapped 2-spoke steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment ✅ ✅ Centre console with cupholders ✅ ✅ 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ Reclining rear seats ✅(with 10-way sliding function) ✅(with 135-degree reclining function) Adjustable headrests for all seats ✅ ✅ Driver and co-driver vanity mirror ✅ ✅ Auto up/down power windows for all doors ✅ ✅ Glovebox illumination ✅ ❌ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders ✅ ✅ USB charging ports Type-A and Type-C (front and back each) 1 Type-A and 1 Type-C (front) and 1 Type-C (rear) Digital driver’s display 10.25-inches 8.8-inches Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Automatic climate control with rear AC vents ✅ ✅ PM2.5 air filter ✅ ✅ Wireless smartphone charger ✅ ✅ Fixed glass roof ✅ ✅ Multi-colour ambient lighting ✅ ✅ (with 256 colours) Power-adjustable driver seat ✅ (10-way) ✅ (6-way) Powered tailgate ❌ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with auto-fold function ✅ ✅ Touchscreen infotainment system 10.1-inch touchscreen 15.6-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ✅ ✅ No. of speakers 10 (including 1 sub-woofer and 1 amplifier) 9 (including 4 tweeters and a subwoofer) Connected car tech ✅ ✅ Steering-mounted audio and calling controls ✅ ✅ Airbags 7 6 Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ 3-point seatbelts for all occupants ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Hill-hold assist ✅ ✅ Hill descent control ❌ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Cornering control ✅ ❌ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ✅ ✅ Parking sensors Front and rear Rear only Electronic parking brake ✅ ✅ All four disc brakes ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) ✅(Level-2) ✅(Level-2)

Both the electric offerings here are almost neck and neck when their equipment set is considered. Common features on board both the EVs include all-LED lighting, a fixed glass roof, ventilated front seats, and a wireless smartphone charger.

That said, the e Vitara does have some advantages over the Windsor EV in the form of a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, a 10-speaker sound system, seven airbags, and the inclusion of front parking sensors too.

However, the MG EV has its own benefits over Maruti’s electric SUV by way of a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a powered tailgate, and hill-descent control as well.

Both EVs, thankfully, are well placed in terms of safety tech on board, with shared features such as ESC, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and even Level-2 ADAS.

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Electric Powertrain

Maruti e Vitara MG Windsor EV Battery pack 49 kWh 61 kWh 38 kWh 52.9 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 1 1 Power 144 PS 174 PS 136 PS 136 PS Torque 193 Nm 193 Nm 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed range 440 km (ARAI) 543 km (ARAI) 332 km (MIDC part I+II) 449 km (MIDC part I+II)

Both the EVs come with a single electric motor, but it’s the e Vitara that gets larger battery pack options with the versions it’s available in.

While the e Vitara’s electric powertrain is the more powerful of the two, the MG Windsor EV’s setup makes the highest torque.

It’s again the e Vitara that offers a higher range figure compared to the corresponding versions of its MG rival.

Maruti e Vitara vs MG Windsor EV: Charging Options

Specification Maruti e Vitara MG Windsor EV / Windsor EV Pro 3.3 kW AC charger and 15A portable charger Not Applicable 10-100 percent in 13.5 hours / Not Applicable 7.4 kW AC fast charger 10-100 percent in 6.5 hours (49 kWh), 10-100 percent in 9 hours (61 kWh) 10-100 percent in 7 hours / 10-100 percent in 9.5 hours DC fast charger 10-80 percent in 45 minutes (61 kWh) with a 70 kW unit 20-80 percent in 45 mins (45 kW) / 20-80 percent in 50 mins (60 kW)

Although the Maruti e Vitara has a smaller battery pack than the corresponding versions of both the EVs, it still charges faster by 30 minutes in both scenarios than the MG EV with the 7.4 kW AC fast charger.

Even when you take the DC fast charger into consideration, it’s the Maruti EV that wins the battle for a relatively longer charge cycle (10-80 percent as against the 20-80 percent of the Windsor EV), although it’s with the faster charging rate of the DC unit.

The e Vitara also has an advantage here as it gets 150kW DC fast charging capability, as opposed to the Windsor’s 60kW. This will be especially useful on long road trips where the Maruti will be able to top up charge much quicker.

CarDekho Says…

Maruti has finally entered the EV space and the e Vitara has got almost everything that it needs to give a tough fight to its rivals, including a healthy claimed range of over 500 km. Yes, the e Vitara have its flaws by way of relatively lack of in-cabin space, a few feature misses and not having an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option in India, but it does command a strong appeal for the badge it carries.

On the other hand, the Windsor EV has already proven its mettle and has become the best-selling EV of 2025. What works for Windsor EV is its spacious and comfortable cabin for large families and a bucketload of features that may make you pick it over its counterparts. However, it does come with some limitations in the form of a heavy dependence on the cabin tech and relatively lower real-world range over its prime competitors.