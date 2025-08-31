7 Features Maruti e Vitara Will Get Over The Maruti Grand Vitara

Along with featuring bigger screens on the dashboard, the e Vitara will also feature an improved safety suite over the Grand Vitara

The Maruti e Vitara is one of the most-awaited cars to be launched by the carmaker in India, and it will debut a lot of new features for Maruti. Hence, it will get some features over the Maruti Grand Vitara, some variants of which are expected to overlap the e Vitara’s trims upon launch. Here’s a list of those features:

Bigger Touchscreen & Driver’s Display

The Maruti e Vitara will feature a 10.1-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch driver’s display. In comparison, the Grand Vitara comes with a smaller 9-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display.

7 airbags

The Maruti e Vitara will be the carmaker’s first offering in India to feature 7 airbags. However, it is speculated that the lower variants of the upcoming EV will pack in 6 airbags, while the extra unit will be exclusive to the top-spec trim, which will enhance the safety it offers. The Grand Vitara, in contrast, features 6 airbags as standard.

Level-2 ADAS

While a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is not new in mass-market cars, with even sub-4m SUVs like Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO packing the assistance features in their safety suites, this feature is not offered on any Maruti Suzuki car. That is slated to change as the carmaker has equipped the upcoming e Vitara with a Level-2 ADAS suite featuring amenities like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking (AEB).

10-way powered driver’s seat

The Maruti Grand Vitara is equipped with an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, which makes it convenient to find the ideal driving position for all individuals. The e Vitara, however, goes a step further and offers more adjustability in the form of a 10-way powered driver seat.

Active air flaps on the bumper

Active air flaps were seen first on mass-market EVs like the Hyundai Creta Electric and then the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Now, Maruti is going to debut this feature with the e Vitara too. Notably, the air flaps in the mass-market cars are still specific to EVs, but some luxury and performance cars also get this amenity to cool the internals of the cars.

An Infinity sound system

The Maruti Grand Vitara comes with a 6-speaker Clarion sound system in its higher-spec variants. The e Vitara, on the other hand, will be equipped with an Infinity sound system, and while the number of speakers is yet to be revealed, some online leaks suggest that it will have 10 speakers.

Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof

While the Grand Vitara gets a panoramic sunroof that lets in a lot of light and air into the cabin, the e Vitara features a fixed panoramic glass roof, most probably to not hamper the aerodynamics of the EV. While this does not make a significant difference, it is also one of the ways in which the e-Vitara differs from the Grand Vitara.

The Maruti e Vitara is expected to be priced from Rs 17 lakh and will be an alternative to the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV.

The Maruti Grand Vitara is priced between Rs 11.42 lakh and Rs 20.68 lakh. It locks horns with other compact SUVs, including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

