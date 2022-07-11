Modified On Jul 11, 2022 11:29 AM By Tarun

With this, Maruti has also commenced the pre-bookings for its compact SUV

Pre-launch bookings open through Nexa dealerships for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

To be unveiled on July 20, launch expected by the end of August.

To share its platform, engines, and transmissions with the recently unveiled Toyota Hyryder.

Maruti Grand Vitara to get self-charging strong-hybrid and mild-hybrid petrol engines.

Mild-hybrid petrol-manual variants to get a segment-exclusive AWD (all-wheel drive) option.

It’s expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh.

Maruti Grand Vitara is going to be the carmaker’s new compact SUV. Pre-bookings for the new SUV are now underway at Nexa showrooms or online, for a token amount of Rs 11,000. The iconic nameplate, was first used in India for its imported 4X4 petrol SUV, which despite being desirable, was discontinued in 2013 due to poor sales and a high price tag.

It’s basically Maruti’s version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and so, we have an idea of what we will get with the Grand Vitara. It will be based on the same platform as the Toyota, sharing its engines and transmissions too. There will be some differences in terms of exterior styling, but not so significant.

The Grand Vitara will be offered with a 1.5-litre self-charging strong-hybrid petrol engine. The electric motor and petrol engine, combined, will produce 116PS and come mated to an e-CVT (single-speed) transmission. It will also feature petrol-only, hybrid, and pure-EV drive modes.

Maruti’s also going to offer its 103PS 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, with a segment-exclusive AWD (all-wheel drive) drivetrain. Transmission options here will include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters.

On the features front, the Maruti Grand Vitara should get full LED lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a digital driver’s display, wireless charging, head-up display, up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and hill descent control.

We’re expecting the Maruti Grand Vitara to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh onwards, similar to the Toyota Hyryder. The iconic SUV nameplate will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Volkswagen Taigun , Skoda Kushaq , and MG Astor.