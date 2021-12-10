Maruti Celerio vs Maruti Wagon R: Which Hatchback To Buy?
In the market for a compact hatchback? We help you decide which of these two suits you better
Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-gen Celerio at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). But there’s another Maruti compact, the Wagon R, which is available at very similar prices. To help you choose between the two, here’s our comparison to see which one offers better value on paper.
Dimensions
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
Length
|
3695 mm
|
3655 mm
|
Width
|
1655 mm
|
1620 mm
|
Height
|
1555 mm
|
1675 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2435 mm
|
2435 mm
|
Boot space
|
313 litres
|
341 litres
The Wagon R is taller thanks to its tallboy design but the Celerio is longer and wider, though they both have the same wheelbase. The Wagon R also has 28 more litres of boot space than the Celerio.
Engine
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Maruti Wagon R
|
Engine
|
1-litre petrol
|
1-litre petrol/1.2-litre petrol
|
Power
|
67 PS
|
68 PS/83 PS
|
Torque
|
89 Nm
|
90 Nm/113 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT/5-speed AMT
|
Fuel Efficiency
|
25.23 kmpl/26.68 kmpl
|
21.79 kmpl (1-litre petrol) / 20.52 kmpl (1.2-litre petrol)
The Celerio comes with Maruti Suzuki’s new K10C 1-litre petrol engine that has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.23 kmpl and 26.68 kmpl for MT and AMT variants respectively, making it the most fuel efficient petrol car on sale in India.
However, the Wagon R gets the benefit of being offered with the choice of 1-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions available for both. The Wagon R’s 1.2-litre motor also has a 16 PS and 24 Nm advantage over the Celerio.
Maruti also offers the Wagon R with a CNG variant but the new Celerio does not get that option yet. Hence, those variants will not be included in this comparison.
Price Comparison
Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.
|
Maruti Celerio
|
Maruti Wagon R 1.0
|
Maruti Wagon R 1.2
|
LXI - Rs 4.93 lakh
|
LXI - Rs 4.99 lakh
|
LXI (O) - Rs 4.99 lakh
|
VXI - Rs 5.25 lakh
|
VXI - Rs 5.63 lakh
|
VXI (O) - Rs 5.32 lakh
|
VXI - Rs 5.61 lakh
|
VXI AMT - Rs 5.75 lakh
|
VXI (O) AMT - Rs 5.82 lakh
|
VXI (O) - Rs 5.68 lakh
|
ZXI - Rs 5.94 lakh
|
ZXI - Rs 5.95 lakh
|
VXI AMT - Rs 6.13 lakh
|
VXI AMT - Rs 6.11 lakh
|
VXI (O) AMT - Rs 6.18 lakh
|
ZXI AMT - Rs 6.44 lakh
|
ZXI AMT - Rs 6.45 lakh
|
ZXI+ - Rs 6.44 lakh
|
ZXI+ AMT - Rs 6.94 lakh
Maruti Celerio LXI vs Maruti Wagon R 1.0 LXI (O)
|
Maruti Celerio LXI
|
Rs 4.99 lakh
|
Maruti Wagon R LXI (O)
|
Rs 4.99 lakh
|
Difference
|
Nil
Features
|
Safety
|
Celerio LXI
|
Wagon R 1.0 LXI (O)
|
Driver Airbag
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Passenger Airbag
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Wheels
|
14-inch steelies
|
13-inch steelies
|
Body coloured bumpers
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Air Conditioner
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear seat (60:40 split)
|
No
|
No
|
Driver Side Sunvisor
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
No
|
Only Front
|
Engine idle stop start
|
Yes
|
No
|
Infotainment System
|
None
|
None
|
Front power socket
|
Yes
|
Yes
Verdict - Both the Celerio LXI and Wagon R LXI (O) are priced the same at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and are evenly matched. Being the entry-level variants, both the cars only get the bare minimum equipment for safety and comfort. The Wagon R LXI (O) does offer front power windows (which the Celerio doesn’t) giving it the edge as a better value offering. But if your priority is fuel economy, then feel free to pick the Celerio instead.
Celerio VXI MT vs Wagon R 1.0 & 1.2 VXI (O)
|
MT
|
AMT
|
Maruti Celerio VXI
|
Rs 5.63 lakh
|
Rs 6.13 lakh
|
Maruti Wagon R 1.0 VXI (O)/ 1.2 VXI (O)
|
Rs 5.32 lakh/ Rs 5.68 lakh
|
Rs 5.82 lakh/ Rs 6.18 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 31,000 (Celerio more expensive)/ Rs 5,000 (Wagon R more expensive)
|
Rs 31,000 (Celerio more expensive)/ Rs 5,000 (Wagon R more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Celerio VXI
|
Wagon R VXI (O)
|
Driver Airbag
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Passenger Airbag
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Assist
|
Yes (AMT only)
|
No
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
ORVMs with Turn Indicators
|
No
|
No
|
Wheels
|
14-inch steelies with wheel covers
|
14-inch steelies with wheel caps
|
Blacked out B-pillar
|
No
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Air Conditioner
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear seat (60:40 split)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tachometer
|
Yes (AMT only)
|
No
|
Driver Side Sunvisor
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Engine Idle Start Stop
|
Yes
|
No
|
Electrically Foldable ORVM
|
No
|
No
|
Electrically Adjustable ORVM
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Audio Controls
|
No
|
Yes (VXi (O) 1.2 only)
|
Infotainment System
|
No
|
Smartplay Dock
|
USB/FM/Aux/Bluetooth
|
No
|
Yes
|
Speakers
|
None
|
2
Verdict - The Wagon R VXI(O) with the 1-litre engine offers more value than the Celerio VXI as it costs notably less and gets an audio system featuring a phone dock with two speakers over the Celerio. Meanwhile, the Wagon R VXI(O) 1.2 only costs a little more than the Celerio and adds steering-mounted controls along with the more powerful engine. However, the Celerio VXI AMT gets Hill Hold Assist, something that the Wagon R VXI (O) AMT misses out on.
While you can get the Wagon R in a more affordable VXi variant with the same comforts but without the front passenger airbag and front seatbelt pretensioners, we’d suggest against it in the interests of your safety.
Maruti Celerio ZXI vs Maruti Wagon R 1.2 ZXI
|
MT
|
AMT
|
Maruti Celerio ZXI
|
Rs 5.94 lakh
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Maruti Wagon R ZXI
|
Rs 5.95 lakh
|
Rs 6.45 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 1,000 (Wagon R more expensive)
|
Rs 1,000 (Wagon R more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Celerio ZXI
|
Wagon R 1.2 ZXI
|
Dual front airbags
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Assist
|
Yes (AMT only)
|
No
|
Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear washer, wiper and defogger
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
ORVMs with Turn Indicators
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
14-inch steelies with covers
|
14-inch steelies with wheel caps
|
Blacked out B-pillar
|
No
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Air Conditioner
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Rear seat (60:40 split)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tachometer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Day/Night IRVM
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Engine Idle Start Stop
|
Yes
|
No
|
Electrically Foldable ORVM
|
No
|
Yes
|
Electrically Adjustable ORVM
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Audio Controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Voice Controls
|
No
|
Yes
|
Infotainment System
|
Smart Play Dock
|
7-inch Smartplay Studio
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
No
|
Yes
|
Speakers
|
4
|
2
Verdict - The Wagon R’s top-end variant costs just a bit more than the Celerio’s ZXI trim. The two are fairly well-equipped to cover most needs at this price point. Both get an audio system but while the one-below-top variant of the Celerio makes do with just the dock and four speakers, the top-spec Wagon R gets the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Wagon R also has the edge in features with power folding ORVMs and front fog lamps. For those added features at a small premium, we’d suggest the Wagon R ZXI as it offers more value for the money.
Maruti Celerio ZXI+ vs Maruti Wagon R 1.2 ZXI
|
MT
|
AMT
|
Maruti Celerio ZXI+
|
Rs 6.44 lakh
|
Rs 6.94 lakh
|
Maruti Wagon R ZXI
|
Rs 5.95 lakh
|
Rs 6.45 lakh
|
Difference
|
Rs 49,000 (Celerio more expensive)
|
Rs 49,000 (Celerio more expensive)
Features
|
Safety
|
Celerio ZXI+
|
Wagon R 1.2 ZXI
|
Dual front airbags
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ABS with EBD
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Rear parking sensors
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Hill Hold Assist
|
Yes (AMT only)
|
No
|
Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Exterior
|
Fog Lamps
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
ORVMs with Turn Indicators
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Wheels
|
15-inch alloys
|
14-inch steelies with caps
|
Blacked-out B-pillar
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Interior
|
Air Conditioner
|
Manual
|
Manual
|
Height adjustable driver’s seat
|
Yes
|
No
|
Rear seat (60:40 split)
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Tachometer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Day/Night IRVM
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Power Windows
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Engine Idle Start Stop
|
Yes
|
No
|
Electrically Foldable ORVM
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Electrically Adjustable ORVM
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Steering Mounted Audio and Voice Controls
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Infotainment System
|
7-inch Smartplay Studio
|
7-inch Smartplay Studio
|
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Speakers
|
4
|
2
Verdict - If you are comfortable extending your budget and prefer factory-fitted details, you should consider the range-topping Celerio ZXI+ that gets a host of features over the Wagon R ZXI. For its steep premium, you get two more speakers, auto engine idle start/stop (improves fuel efficiency), hill hold assist, height-adjustable driver’s seat as well as 15-inch alloy wheels over the Wagon R, and also the 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system, fog lamps and power-folding ORVMs over the Celerio ZXI.
