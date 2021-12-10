Maruti Celerio vs Maruti Wagon R: Which Hatchback To Buy?

Published On Dec 10, 2021 12:06 PM By CarDekho for Maruti Celerio

In the market for a compact hatchback? We help you decide which of these two suits you better

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-gen Celerio at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). But there’s another Maruti compact, the Wagon R, which is available at very similar prices. To help you choose between the two, here’s our comparison to see which one offers better value on paper.

Dimensions

Maruti Celerio Maruti Wagon R Length 3695 mm 3655 mm Width 1655 mm 1620 mm Height 1555 mm 1675 mm Wheelbase 2435 mm 2435 mm Boot space 313 litres 341 litres

The Wagon R is taller thanks to its tallboy design but the Celerio is longer and wider, though they both have the same wheelbase. The Wagon R also has 28 more litres of boot space than the Celerio.

Engine

Maruti Celerio Maruti Wagon R Engine 1-litre petrol 1-litre petrol/1.2-litre petrol Power 67 PS 68 PS/83 PS Torque 89 Nm 90 Nm/113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency 25.23 kmpl/26.68 kmpl 21.79 kmpl (1-litre petrol) / 20.52 kmpl (1.2-litre petrol)

The Celerio comes with Maruti Suzuki’s new K10C 1-litre petrol engine that has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.23 kmpl and 26.68 kmpl for MT and AMT variants respectively, making it the most fuel efficient petrol car on sale in India.

However, the Wagon R gets the benefit of being offered with the choice of 1-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions available for both. The Wagon R’s 1.2-litre motor also has a 16 PS and 24 Nm advantage over the Celerio.

Maruti also offers the Wagon R with a CNG variant but the new Celerio does not get that option yet. Hence, those variants will not be included in this comparison.

Price Comparison

Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Maruti Celerio Maruti Wagon R 1.0 Maruti Wagon R 1.2 LXI - Rs 4.93 lakh LXI - Rs 4.99 lakh LXI (O) - Rs 4.99 lakh VXI - Rs 5.25 lakh VXI - Rs 5.63 lakh VXI (O) - Rs 5.32 lakh VXI - Rs 5.61 lakh VXI AMT - Rs 5.75 lakh VXI (O) AMT - Rs 5.82 lakh VXI (O) - Rs 5.68 lakh ZXI - Rs 5.94 lakh ZXI - Rs 5.95 lakh VXI AMT - Rs 6.13 lakh VXI AMT - Rs 6.11 lakh VXI (O) AMT - Rs 6.18 lakh ZXI AMT - Rs 6.44 lakh ZXI AMT - Rs 6.45 lakh ZXI+ - Rs 6.44 lakh ZXI+ AMT - Rs 6.94 lakh

Maruti Celerio LXI vs Maruti Wagon R 1.0 LXI (O)

Maruti Celerio LXI Rs 4.99 lakh Maruti Wagon R LXI (O) Rs 4.99 lakh Difference Nil

Features

Safety Celerio LXI Wagon R 1.0 LXI (O) Driver Airbag Yes Yes Passenger Airbag Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes Exterior Wheels 14-inch steelies 13-inch steelies Body coloured bumpers Yes Yes Interior Air Conditioner Manual Manual Rear seat (60:40 split) No No Driver Side Sunvisor Yes Yes Power Windows No Only Front Engine idle stop start Yes No Infotainment System None None Front power socket Yes Yes

Verdict - Both the Celerio LXI and Wagon R LXI (O) are priced the same at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and are evenly matched. Being the entry-level variants, both the cars only get the bare minimum equipment for safety and comfort. The Wagon R LXI (O) does offer front power windows (which the Celerio doesn’t) giving it the edge as a better value offering. But if your priority is fuel economy, then feel free to pick the Celerio instead.

Celerio VXI MT vs Wagon R 1.0 & 1.2 VXI (O)

MT AMT Maruti Celerio VXI Rs 5.63 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh Maruti Wagon R 1.0 VXI (O)/ 1.2 VXI (O) Rs 5.32 lakh/ Rs 5.68 lakh Rs 5.82 lakh/ Rs 6.18 lakh Difference Rs 31,000 (Celerio more expensive)/ Rs 5,000 (Wagon R more expensive) Rs 31,000 (Celerio more expensive)/ Rs 5,000 (Wagon R more expensive)

Features

Safety Celerio VXI Wagon R VXI (O) Driver Airbag Yes Yes Passenger Airbag Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Hill Hold Assist Yes (AMT only) No Rear parking sensors Yes Yes Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock Yes Yes Exterior ORVMs with Turn Indicators No No Wheels 14-inch steelies with wheel covers 14-inch steelies with wheel caps Blacked out B-pillar No Yes Interior Air Conditioner Manual Manual Rear seat (60:40 split) Yes Yes Tachometer Yes (AMT only) No Driver Side Sunvisor Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes Engine Idle Start Stop Yes No Electrically Foldable ORVM No No Electrically Adjustable ORVM Yes Yes Steering Mounted Audio Controls No Yes (VXi (O) 1.2 only) Infotainment System No Smartplay Dock USB/FM/Aux/Bluetooth No Yes Speakers None 2

Verdict - The Wagon R VXI(O) with the 1-litre engine offers more value than the Celerio VXI as it costs notably less and gets an audio system featuring a phone dock with two speakers over the Celerio. Meanwhile, the Wagon R VXI(O) 1.2 only costs a little more than the Celerio and adds steering-mounted controls along with the more powerful engine. However, the Celerio VXI AMT gets Hill Hold Assist, something that the Wagon R VXI (O) AMT misses out on.

While you can get the Wagon R in a more affordable VXi variant with the same comforts but without the front passenger airbag and front seatbelt pretensioners, we’d suggest against it in the interests of your safety.

Maruti Celerio ZXI vs Maruti Wagon R 1.2 ZXI

MT AMT Maruti Celerio ZXI Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh Maruti Wagon R ZXI Rs 5.95 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh Difference Rs 1,000 (Wagon R more expensive) Rs 1,000 (Wagon R more expensive)

Features

Safety Celerio ZXI Wagon R 1.2 ZXI Dual front airbags Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes Hill Hold Assist Yes (AMT only) No Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock Yes Yes Rear washer, wiper and defogger Yes Yes Exterior ORVMs with Turn Indicators Yes Yes Wheels 14-inch steelies with covers 14-inch steelies with wheel caps Blacked out B-pillar No Yes Interior Air Conditioner Manual Manual Rear seat (60:40 split) Yes Yes Tachometer Yes Yes Day/Night IRVM Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes Engine Idle Start Stop Yes No Electrically Foldable ORVM No Yes Electrically Adjustable ORVM Yes Yes Steering Mounted Audio Controls Yes Yes Steering Mounted Voice Controls No Yes Infotainment System Smart Play Dock 7-inch Smartplay Studio Android Auto and Apple CarPlay No Yes Speakers 4 2

Verdict - The Wagon R’s top-end variant costs just a bit more than the Celerio’s ZXI trim. The two are fairly well-equipped to cover most needs at this price point. Both get an audio system but while the one-below-top variant of the Celerio makes do with just the dock and four speakers, the top-spec Wagon R gets the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Wagon R also has the edge in features with power folding ORVMs and front fog lamps. For those added features at a small premium, we’d suggest the Wagon R ZXI as it offers more value for the money.

Maruti Celerio ZXI+ vs Maruti Wagon R 1.2 ZXI

MT AMT Maruti Celerio ZXI+ Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh Maruti Wagon R ZXI Rs 5.95 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh Difference Rs 49,000 (Celerio more expensive) Rs 49,000 (Celerio more expensive)

Features

Safety Celerio ZXI+ Wagon R 1.2 ZXI Dual front airbags Yes Yes ABS with EBD Yes Yes Rear parking sensors Yes Yes Hill Hold Assist Yes (AMT only) No Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock Yes Yes Exterior Fog Lamps Yes Yes ORVMs with Turn Indicators Yes Yes Wheels 15-inch alloys 14-inch steelies with caps Blacked-out B-pillar Yes Yes Interior Air Conditioner Manual Manual Height adjustable driver’s seat Yes No Rear seat (60:40 split) Yes Yes Tachometer Yes Yes Day/Night IRVM Yes Yes Power Windows Yes Yes Engine Idle Start Stop Yes No Electrically Foldable ORVM Yes Yes Electrically Adjustable ORVM Yes Yes Steering Mounted Audio and Voice Controls Yes Yes Infotainment System 7-inch Smartplay Studio 7-inch Smartplay Studio Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes Yes Speakers 4 2

Verdict - If you are comfortable extending your budget and prefer factory-fitted details, you should consider the range-topping Celerio ZXI+ that gets a host of features over the Wagon R ZXI. For its steep premium, you get two more speakers, auto engine idle start/stop (improves fuel efficiency), hill hold assist, height-adjustable driver’s seat as well as 15-inch alloy wheels over the Wagon R, and also the 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system, fog lamps and power-folding ORVMs over the Celerio ZXI.

