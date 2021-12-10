HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Celerio vs Maruti Wagon R: Which Hatchback To Buy?
Maruti Celerio vs Maruti Wagon R: Which Hatchback To Buy?

Published On Dec 10, 2021

In the market for a compact hatchback? We help you decide which of these two suits you better

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new-gen Celerio at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). But there’s another Maruti compact, the Wagon R, which is available at very similar prices. To help you choose between the two, here’s our comparison to see which one offers better value on paper.

Dimensions

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Wagon R

Length

3695 mm

3655 mm

Width

1655 mm

1620 mm

Height

1555 mm

1675 mm

Wheelbase

2435 mm

2435 mm

Boot space

313 litres

341 litres

The Wagon R is taller thanks to its tallboy design but the Celerio is longer and wider, though they both have the same wheelbase. The Wagon R also has 28 more litres of boot space than the Celerio.

Engine

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Wagon R

Engine

1-litre petrol

1-litre petrol/1.2-litre petrol

Power

67 PS

68 PS/83 PS

Torque

89 Nm

90 Nm/113 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Fuel Efficiency

25.23 kmpl/26.68 kmpl

21.79 kmpl (1-litre petrol) / 20.52 kmpl (1.2-litre petrol)

The Celerio comes with Maruti Suzuki’s new K10C 1-litre petrol engine that has a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.23 kmpl and 26.68 kmpl for MT and AMT variants respectively, making it the most fuel efficient petrol car on sale in India.

However, the Wagon R gets the benefit of being offered with the choice of 1-litre petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines, with manual and automatic transmissions available for both. The Wagon R’s 1.2-litre motor also has a 16 PS and 24 Nm advantage over the Celerio.

Maruti also offers the Wagon R with a CNG variant but the new Celerio does not get that option yet. Hence, those variants will not be included in this comparison.

Price Comparison

Here we will compare only the similarly priced variants of both the cars with a maximum difference of Rs 50,000.

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Wagon R 1.0

Maruti Wagon R 1.2

LXI - Rs 4.93 lakh

LXI - Rs 4.99 lakh

LXI (O) - Rs 4.99 lakh

VXI - Rs 5.25 lakh

VXI - Rs 5.63 lakh

VXI (O) - Rs 5.32 lakh

VXI - Rs 5.61 lakh

VXI AMT - Rs 5.75 lakh

VXI (O) AMT - Rs 5.82 lakh

VXI (O) - Rs 5.68 lakh

ZXI - Rs 5.94 lakh

ZXI - Rs 5.95 lakh

VXI AMT - Rs 6.13 lakh

VXI AMT - Rs 6.11 lakh

VXI (O) AMT - Rs 6.18 lakh

ZXI AMT - Rs 6.44 lakh

ZXI AMT - Rs 6.45 lakh

ZXI+ - Rs 6.44 lakh

ZXI+ AMT - Rs 6.94 lakh

Maruti Celerio LXI vs Maruti Wagon R 1.0 LXI (O)

Maruti Celerio LXI

Rs 4.99 lakh

Maruti Wagon R LXI (O)

Rs 4.99 lakh

Difference

Nil

Features

Safety

Celerio LXI

Wagon R 1.0 LXI (O)

Driver Airbag

Yes

Yes

Passenger Airbag

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

Exterior

Wheels

14-inch steelies

13-inch steelies

Body coloured bumpers

Yes

Yes

Interior

Air Conditioner

Manual

Manual

Rear seat (60:40 split)

No

No

Driver Side Sunvisor

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

No

Only Front

Engine idle stop start

Yes

No

Infotainment System

None

None

Front power socket

Yes

Yes

Verdict - Both the Celerio LXI and Wagon R LXI (O) are priced the same at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and are evenly matched. Being the entry-level variants, both the cars only get the bare minimum equipment for safety and comfort. The Wagon R LXI (O) does offer front power windows (which the Celerio doesn’t) giving it the edge as a better value offering. But if your priority is fuel economy, then feel free to pick the Celerio instead.

Celerio VXI MT vs Wagon R 1.0 & 1.2 VXI (O)

MT

AMT

Maruti Celerio VXI

Rs 5.63 lakh

Rs 6.13 lakh

Maruti Wagon R 1.0 VXI (O)/ 1.2 VXI (O)

Rs 5.32 lakh/ Rs 5.68 lakh

Rs 5.82 lakh/ Rs 6.18 lakh

Difference

Rs 31,000 (Celerio more expensive)/ Rs 5,000 (Wagon R more expensive)

Rs 31,000 (Celerio more expensive)/ Rs 5,000 (Wagon R more expensive)

Features

Safety

Celerio VXI

Wagon R VXI (O)

Driver Airbag

Yes

Yes

Passenger Airbag

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Assist

Yes (AMT only)

No

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock

Yes

Yes

Exterior

ORVMs with Turn Indicators

No

No

Wheels

14-inch steelies with wheel covers

14-inch steelies with wheel caps

Blacked out B-pillar

No

Yes

Interior

Air Conditioner

Manual

Manual

Rear seat (60:40 split)

Yes

Yes

Tachometer

Yes (AMT only)

No

Driver Side Sunvisor

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

Engine Idle Start Stop

Yes

No

Electrically Foldable ORVM

No 

No

Electrically Adjustable ORVM

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

No

Yes (VXi (O) 1.2 only)

Infotainment System

No

Smartplay Dock

USB/FM/Aux/Bluetooth

No

Yes

Speakers

None

2

Verdict - The Wagon R VXI(O) with the 1-litre engine offers more value than the  Celerio VXI as it costs notably less and gets an audio system featuring a phone dock with two speakers over the Celerio. Meanwhile, the Wagon R VXI(O) 1.2 only costs a little more than the Celerio and adds steering-mounted controls along with the more powerful engine. However, the Celerio VXI AMT gets Hill Hold Assist, something that the Wagon R VXI (O) AMT misses out on.

While you can get the Wagon R in a more affordable VXi variant with the same comforts but without the front passenger airbag and front seatbelt pretensioners, we’d suggest against it in the interests of your safety. 

Maruti Celerio ZXI vs Maruti Wagon R 1.2 ZXI 

MT

AMT

Maruti Celerio ZXI 

Rs 5.94 lakh

Rs 6.44 lakh

Maruti Wagon R ZXI

Rs 5.95 lakh

Rs 6.45 lakh

Difference

Rs 1,000 (Wagon R more expensive)

Rs 1,000 (Wagon R more expensive)

Features

Safety

Celerio ZXI

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI

Dual front airbags

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Assist

Yes (AMT only)

No

Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock

Yes

Yes

Rear washer, wiper and defogger

Yes

Yes

Exterior

ORVMs with Turn Indicators

Yes

Yes

Wheels

14-inch steelies with covers

14-inch steelies with wheel caps

Blacked out B-pillar

No

Yes

Interior

Air Conditioner

Manual

Manual

Rear seat (60:40 split)

Yes

Yes

Tachometer

Yes

Yes

Day/Night IRVM

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

Engine Idle Start Stop

Yes

No

Electrically Foldable ORVM

No 

Yes

Electrically Adjustable ORVM

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Voice Controls

No

Yes

Infotainment System

Smart Play Dock

7-inch Smartplay Studio

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

No

Yes

Speakers

4

2

Verdict - The Wagon R’s top-end variant costs just a bit more than the Celerio’s ZXI trim. The two are fairly well-equipped to cover most needs at this price point. Both get an audio system but while the one-below-top variant of the Celerio makes do with just the dock and four speakers, the top-spec Wagon R gets the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Wagon R also has the edge in features with power folding ORVMs and front fog lamps. For those added features at a small premium, we’d suggest the Wagon R ZXI as it offers more value for the money.

Maruti Celerio ZXI+ vs Maruti Wagon R 1.2 ZXI

MT

AMT

Maruti Celerio ZXI+

Rs 6.44 lakh

Rs 6.94 lakh

Maruti Wagon R ZXI

Rs 5.95 lakh

Rs 6.45 lakh

Difference

Rs 49,000 (Celerio more expensive)

Rs 49,000 (Celerio more expensive)

Features

Safety

Celerio ZXI+

Wagon R 1.2 ZXI 

Dual front airbags

Yes

Yes

ABS with EBD

Yes

Yes

Rear parking sensors

Yes

Yes

Hill Hold Assist

Yes (AMT only)

No

Speed-sensitive Auto Door Lock

Yes

Yes

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Yes

Yes

ORVMs with Turn Indicators

Yes

Yes

Wheels

15-inch alloys

14-inch steelies with caps

Blacked-out B-pillar

Yes

Yes

Interior

Air Conditioner

Manual

Manual

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Yes

No

Rear seat (60:40 split)

Yes

Yes

Tachometer

Yes

Yes

Day/Night IRVM

Yes

Yes

Power Windows

Yes

Yes

Engine Idle Start Stop

Yes

No

Electrically Foldable ORVM

Yes

Yes

Electrically Adjustable ORVM

Yes

Yes

Steering Mounted Audio and Voice Controls

Yes

Yes

Infotainment System

7-inch Smartplay Studio

7-inch Smartplay Studio

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Yes

Yes

Speakers

4

2

Verdict - If you are comfortable extending your budget and prefer factory-fitted details, you should consider the range-topping Celerio ZXI+ that gets a host of features over the Wagon R ZXI. For its steep premium, you get two more speakers, auto engine idle start/stop (improves fuel efficiency), hill hold assist, height-adjustable driver’s seat as well as 15-inch alloy wheels over the Wagon R, and also the 7-inch Smartplay Studio infotainment system, fog lamps and power-folding ORVMs over the Celerio ZXI.

