HomeNew CarsNewsCheck The Waiting Period Of The Maruti Celerio In Your City

Check The Waiting Period Of The Maruti Celerio In Your City

Published On Dec 04, 2021 01:38 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

  • 19783 Views
  • Write a comment

The hatchback is available in many cities without any waiting

  • The highest waiting time is seen in Mumbai, Thane, and Delhi. 

  • Buyers in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh face no waiting period. 

  • The average waiting period is around one month for the other cities in our list. 

Maruti launched the second-gen Celerio in early November, priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The official bookings and deliveries commenced in November itself. It looks more premium than most Maruti compacts, especially in the top trim, and now gets the brand’s most fuel-efficient petrol engine. 

So to those residing in the following cities who have booked the new Celerio, or are planning to, here’s how much you will have to wait until delivery: 

Cities

Waiting

New Delhi

2 months

Mumbai

2-3 months

Jaipur

No waiting

Ahmedabad

No waiting

Gurgaon

No waiting

Kolkata

1 month

Thane

2-3 months

Surat

No waiting

Chandigarh

No waiting

Patna

1-1.5 months

Coimbatore

1 month

Faridabad

No waiting

Indore

1 month

Note: We are yet to receive confirmation on the waiting period in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. The article will be updated soon. 

The Celerio is powered by a new 67PS 1-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT units. It now comes with idle engine stop/start as standard for increased fuel economy with hill hold assist for the automatic variants. The hatchback’s features list also includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an engine start/stop button, passive keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 15-inch alloy wheels and a more modern gauge cluster. 

Read More on : Celerio AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

4 out of 4 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Celerio

1 comment
1
P
pravin dhage
Dec 4, 2021 8:36:33 PM

Please lonch cng modal

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Hatchback

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience