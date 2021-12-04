Check The Waiting Period Of The Maruti Celerio In Your City

Published On Dec 04, 2021 01:38 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

The hatchback is available in many cities without any waiting

The highest waiting time is seen in Mumbai, Thane, and Delhi.

Buyers in Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, and Chandigarh face no waiting period.

The average waiting period is around one month for the other cities in our list.

Maruti launched the second-gen Celerio in early November, priced from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The official bookings and deliveries commenced in November itself. It looks more premium than most Maruti compacts, especially in the top trim, and now gets the brand’s most fuel-efficient petrol engine.

So to those residing in the following cities who have booked the new Celerio, or are planning to, here’s how much you will have to wait until delivery:

Cities Waiting New Delhi 2 months Mumbai 2-3 months Jaipur No waiting Ahmedabad No waiting Gurgaon No waiting Kolkata 1 month Thane 2-3 months Surat No waiting Chandigarh No waiting Patna 1-1.5 months Coimbatore 1 month Faridabad No waiting Indore 1 month

Note: We are yet to receive confirmation on the waiting period in cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. The article will be updated soon.

The Celerio is powered by a new 67PS 1-litre petrol engine, paired with 5-speed manual and AMT units. It now comes with idle engine stop/start as standard for increased fuel economy with hill hold assist for the automatic variants. The hatchback’s features list also includes a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an engine start/stop button, passive keyless entry, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 15-inch alloy wheels and a more modern gauge cluster.

