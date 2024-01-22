English | हिंदी

Maruti Brezza Regains Mild Hybrid Tech, But Only With Higher-end Variants

Published On Jan 22, 2024 05:30 PM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

The claimed mileage figure of the SUV’s petrol-MT variants equipped with the mild-hybrid tech has gone up from 17.38 kmpl to 19.89 kmpl

Maruti Brezza

  • The mild-hybrid tech was discontinued from the SUV’s powertrain setup in mid-2023.

  • Maruti is reoffering the tech on the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi+ MT variants of the SUV.

  • Lower-spec LXi and VXi MT variants still don’t get the mild-hybrid tech.

  • Claimed mileage of CNG variants remains unaffected at 25.51 km/kg.

  • The Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT options.

  • Prices of the SUV range from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

After mild-hybrid technology was dropped from the Maruti Brezza’s manual-powertrain setup in mid-2023, the carmaker has now brought it back. That said, it’s only reserved for the manual-transmission-equipped higher-spec ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the sub-4m SUV. The lower-end manual variants still come without this tech. 

What’s Significant About The Reintroduction?

When the mild-hybrid setup was axed, the SUV’s fuel efficiency figures for the petrol-MT combo had dipped by almost 3 kmpl, to 17.38 kmpl. Thanks to the reintroduction of the mild-hybrid tech, the ZXi and ZXi+ MT variants of the SUV now have a claimed mileage figure of 19.89 kmpl, a jump of a little more than 2.5 kmpl. Lower-spec LXi and VXi variants with the manual gearbox, which still don’t get the mild-hybrid tech, still return 17.38 kmpl.

Still A Petrol-only Offering

Maruti Brezza 6-speed automatic gearbox

The mild-hybrid setup comes with the SUV’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (103 PS/ 137 Nm), with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Maruti also offers the same engine with an optional CNG kit, (wherein it makes 88 PS/ 121.5 Nm) with the 5-speed MT variant. The claimed fuel efficiency of the CNG version still stands at 25.51 km/kg.

Also Read: Maruti eVX Electric SUV Confirmed To Arrive By End Of 2024

Price Range And Rivals

Maruti Brezza rear

Maruti retails the Brezza between Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover SUV.

