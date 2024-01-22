Published On Jan 22, 2024 05:30 PM By Rohit for Maruti Brezza

The claimed mileage figure of the SUV’s petrol-MT variants equipped with the mild-hybrid tech has gone up from 17.38 kmpl to 19.89 kmpl

The mild-hybrid tech was discontinued from the SUV’s powertrain setup in mid-2023.

Maruti is reoffering the tech on the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi+ MT variants of the SUV.

Lower-spec LXi and VXi MT variants still don’t get the mild-hybrid tech.

Claimed mileage of CNG variants remains unaffected at 25.51 km/kg.

The Brezza gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT options.

Prices of the SUV range from Rs 8.29 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

After mild-hybrid technology was dropped from the Maruti Brezza’s manual-powertrain setup in mid-2023, the carmaker has now brought it back. That said, it’s only reserved for the manual-transmission-equipped higher-spec ZXi and ZXi+ variants of the sub-4m SUV. The lower-end manual variants still come without this tech.

What’s Significant About The Reintroduction?

When the mild-hybrid setup was axed, the SUV’s fuel efficiency figures for the petrol-MT combo had dipped by almost 3 kmpl, to 17.38 kmpl. Thanks to the reintroduction of the mild-hybrid tech, the ZXi and ZXi+ MT variants of the SUV now have a claimed mileage figure of 19.89 kmpl, a jump of a little more than 2.5 kmpl. Lower-spec LXi and VXi variants with the manual gearbox, which still don’t get the mild-hybrid tech, still return 17.38 kmpl.

Still A Petrol-only Offering

The mild-hybrid setup comes with the SUV’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (103 PS/ 137 Nm), with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Maruti also offers the same engine with an optional CNG kit, (wherein it makes 88 PS/ 121.5 Nm) with the 5-speed MT variant. The claimed fuel efficiency of the CNG version still stands at 25.51 km/kg.

Also Read: Maruti eVX Electric SUV Confirmed To Arrive By End Of 2024

Price Range And Rivals

Maruti retails the Brezza between Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The SUV locks horns with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossover SUV.

