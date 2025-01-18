Maruti Brezza Powerplay Concept Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025

The Maruti Brezza Powerplay concept looks rugged with adventure graphics and blacked out design elements all around

One of the largest automakers in India, Maruti Suzuki, made headlines at the Auto Expo 2025 with the unveiling of the e Vitara electric SUV. However, the buzz further intensified with new concepts shown for their existing lineup, one of which is the Maruti Brezza Powerplay concept. Let’s explore how this new concept edition of the Maruti SUV looks in 3 images.

With the Powerplay Concept, Maruti hasn't made any significant changes to the overall design of the Brezza. However, it looks more rugged due to the black treatment on the grille, bumper, and smoked headlights. Note that this concept edition of the Brezza also features a new dual-tone orange and black exterior shade.

From the side, it continues to look bold thanks to special ‘Powerplay’ graphics on the doors. The ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and the alloy wheels have been blacked which make it look sportier than the regular Brezza.

It looks the same as the regular version of the Brezza from this angle. The tail lights however seem to have a smoke effect, while there’s also a silver skid plate integrated into the bumper.

No Mechanical Changes

Maruti will likely retain the same naturally aspirated petrol engine with the Brezza Powerplay Concept. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103 PS 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

N/A - Naturally Aspirated

Price Range And Rivals

The existing version of the Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh. The Powerplay edition of the SUV will likely carry a price premium over the regular version. It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

