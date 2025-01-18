All
Maruti Brezza Powerplay Concept Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025

Modified On Jan 18, 2025 09:09 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Brezza

The Maruti Brezza Powerplay concept looks rugged with adventure graphics and blacked out design elements all around

One of the largest automakers in India, Maruti Suzuki, made headlines at the Auto Expo 2025 with the unveiling of the e Vitara electric SUV. However, the buzz further intensified with new concepts shown for their existing lineup, one of which is the Maruti Brezza Powerplay concept. Let’s explore how this new concept edition of the Maruti SUV looks in 3 images.

 

With the Powerplay Concept, Maruti hasn't made any significant changes to the overall design of the Brezza. However, it looks more rugged due to the black treatment on the grille, bumper, and smoked headlights. Note that this concept edition of the Brezza also features a new dual-tone orange and black exterior shade.

 

From the side, it continues to look bold thanks to special ‘Powerplay’ graphics on the doors. The ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) and the alloy wheels have been blacked which make it look sportier than the regular Brezza. 

 

It looks the same as the regular version of the Brezza from this angle. The tail lights however seem to have a smoke effect, while there’s also a silver skid plate integrated into the bumper.

Also Check Out: New MG Astor Revealed In India At Auto Expo 2025

No Mechanical Changes

Maruti will likely retain the same naturally aspirated petrol engine with the Brezza Powerplay Concept. The specifications are as follows:

Engine

1.5-litre N/A petrol

1.5-litre petrol-CNG

Power

103 PS

88 PS

Torque

137 Nm

121.5 Nm 

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission 

N/A - Naturally Aspirated 

Price Range And Rivals

The existing version of the Maruti Brezza is priced between Rs 8.34 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh. The Powerplay edition of the SUV will likely carry a price premium over the regular version. It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

Similar Read: Maruti Jimny Conqueror Concept Showcased At Auto Expo 2025, Get A Closer Look At It In This 4 Image Gallery

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

