Maruti Jimny Conqueror Concept Showcased At Auto Expo 2025, Get A Closer Look At It In This 4 Image Gallery

The Jimny Conquerer concept comes with a lot of stickering outside and a new desert matte colour

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was recently revealed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in its India-spec avatar, but it is not the only model Maruti is showcasing at the Auto Expo 2025. This is because the carmaker is displaying seven concept cars based on its current lineup at the ongoing expo. Amongst these is the Jimny Conquerer concept, which has a new colour option and an overall design that enhances the ruggedness of this off-roader. Let us take a detailed look at this concept with the help of 4 images:

Front

While the Jimny Conqueror Edition borrows the round LED projector headlights, round halogen turn indicators and halogen fog lamps from the regular car, the grille and bumper design has been thoroughly revised. The highlight, however, is the new desert matte colour theme, which is not offered with the regular model.

The grille has a Suzuki moniker finished in chrome which is quite popular in the SUV’s aftermarket customisation industry.

The concept features the same bumper but gets some body-coloured elements and a winch mounted on the bumper to make the Jimny more capable in situations where there are no roads.

Side

In profile, the Jimny Conquerer concept comes with a dual-tone theme, which is a shade of black at the rear, which mixes cohesively with the desert matte colour theme. There is a diagonal Jimny ‘4X4’ stickering that spans from the rear quarter glass to the front doors.

Moreover, if you take a look at it properly, you will find a snorkel on the right-hand-side A-pillar which will give it added water wading capacity. It also comes with 15-inch alloy wheels which are body-coloured but have the same design as the stock wheels.

On the left quarter glass, there’s a jerry can holder which can accommodate additional fuel for those remote off-road excursions.

Roof

In the Jimny Conquerer concept, the roof is blacked-out and it features roof bars atop it which house two sandboards, also finished in body colour.

Rear

While the bumper is the same unit as the regular model that houses the tail lights and parking sensors, the boot-mounted spare wheel also comes with a body-coloured finish that accommodates a mount for a shovel. The rear also has a black ladder to climb up on top of the Jimny.

Powertrain Options

Like the regular Jimny, The Conquerer concept comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 105 PS and 134 Nm, and has a four-wheel-drive (4WD) setup as standard.

Price And Rivals

As it is a concept, the Jimny Conquerer will likely not see the light of the day, at least anytime soon. The prices of the regular Jimny range between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India) and it rivals the 3-door versions of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

