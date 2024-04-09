Modified On Apr 09, 2024 04:52 PM By Ansh

The production capacity has increased with the help of a new assembly line, and Maruti Ertiga was the first car to be rolled out

A new assembly line at the Manesar plant has a capacity of manufacturing 1 lakh units a year.

Apart from the Ertiga, other Maruti cars like the Brezza, XL6, Ciaz, and WagonR are also manufactured at the Manesar plant.

Maruti can also use this additional assembly line for manufacturing its shared products with Toyota.

The carmaker plans to increase its overall manufacturing capacity to 40 lakh units per year in the next 7 to 8 years.

Maruti has quite a few manufacturing plants in India with three situated in Manesar itself. Out of those three plants, Maruti has installed a new assembly line at Plant-A with a production capacity of 1 lakh units a year.

This addition to the facility has bumped the manufacturing capacity of the Manesar plant to 9 lakh units a year. Maruti recently reached the production milestone of 3 crore units, out of which 95 lakh cars were made at the Manesar plant itself. This new line is already functional, and the first car has also been rolled out of this new assembly line and it was the Maruti Ertiga.

Currently, it is not clear what Maruti cars will be manufactured on this new assembly line, but since the Ertiga was rolled out of it, the MPV is one of the models. At the Manesar plant, Maruti manufactures cars like Ciaz, XL6, Celerio, Brezza, WagonR, Dzire, and S-Presso as well.

The addition of this new assembly line will not only help Maruti make more cars a year, but can also help bring down waiting periods, especially if Maruti uses it to manufacture its shared products with Toyota, which currently have high waiting times. For example, the Toyota Rumion’s waiting period currently goes up to 15 months.

Maruti Suzuki’s overall production capacity currently stands at 23.5 lakh units a year and the carmaker plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 40 lakh units a year in the next 7 to 8 years.