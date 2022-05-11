Published On May 11, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The offers list, however, doesn’t include the CNG variants of any model

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 38,000 applicable to the Wagon R.

The Celerio gets offers of up to Rs 33,000.

Maruti is offering savings of up to Rs 28,000 on the S-Presso and Eeco.

All discounts are valid till the end of May 2022.

Maruti has rolled out discounts of up to Rs 38,000 on some models from its Arena line-up for May 2022. The list excludes CNG variants of all applicable models and even the newly launched facelifted Ertiga.

Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:

Alto

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,000

Maruti is offering these savings on all petrol variants of the Alto save for the base-spec Std (O).

The entry-level hatchback is priced from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh.

S-Presso

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

These offers are applicable only to the petrol-MT variants of the S-Presso.

Maruti has priced it between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.64 lakh.

Eeco

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 28,000

All petrol variants of the Eeco come with the aforementioned benefits.

Maruti’s basic people mover is priced in the range of Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.

Celerio

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 33,000

All petrol variants of the Celerio come with these discounts.

The compact hatchback is priced from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

Wagon R

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 38,000

These benefits are available only on the 1-litre variants of the Wagon R.

For those looking to buy the 1.2-litre variants, Maruti is offering them with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the cash discount drops down to Rs 5,000.

Maruti has priced the hatchback between Rs 5.48 lakh and Rs 7.20 lakh.

Swift

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 21,000

The MT variants of the Swift are carrying these savings.

Maruti retails it from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh.

Dzire

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000

The Dzire’s MT variants get the above-mentioned benefits.

Maruti retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 9.18 lakh.

Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 18,000

All variants of the Vitara Brezza come with these offers.

The sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.

Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across States. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

