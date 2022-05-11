Maruti Arena Cars Carry Hefty Discounts This May
Published On May 11, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R
The offers list, however, doesn’t include the CNG variants of any model
-
Maximum benefits of up to Rs 38,000 applicable to the Wagon R.
-
The Celerio gets offers of up to Rs 33,000.
-
Maruti is offering savings of up to Rs 28,000 on the S-Presso and Eeco.
-
All discounts are valid till the end of May 2022.
Maruti has rolled out discounts of up to Rs 38,000 on some models from its Arena line-up for May 2022. The list excludes CNG variants of all applicable models and even the newly launched facelifted Ertiga.
Here’s a look at the model-wise offers:
Alto
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 21,000
-
Maruti is offering these savings on all petrol variants of the Alto save for the base-spec Std (O).
-
The entry-level hatchback is priced from Rs 3.39 lakh to Rs 5.03 lakh.
S-Presso
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 28,000
-
These offers are applicable only to the petrol-MT variants of the S-Presso.
-
Maruti has priced it between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5.64 lakh.
Check out all the latest car deals and discounts here.
Eeco
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 28,000
-
All petrol variants of the Eeco come with the aforementioned benefits.
-
Maruti’s basic people mover is priced in the range of Rs 4.63 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh.
Celerio
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 20,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 33,000
-
All petrol variants of the Celerio come with these discounts.
-
The compact hatchback is priced from Rs 5.25 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.
Wagon R
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 25,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 38,000
-
These benefits are available only on the 1-litre variants of the Wagon R.
-
For those looking to buy the 1.2-litre variants, Maruti is offering them with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount while the cash discount drops down to Rs 5,000.
-
Maruti has priced the hatchback between Rs 5.48 lakh and Rs 7.20 lakh.
Swift
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 8,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 21,000
-
The MT variants of the Swift are carrying these savings.
-
Maruti retails it from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh.
Dzire
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 23,000
-
The Dzire’s MT variants get the above-mentioned benefits.
-
Maruti retails the sub-4m sedan between Rs 6.24 lakh and Rs 9.18 lakh.
Vitara Brezza
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 5,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 3,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 18,000
-
All variants of the Vitara Brezza come with these offers.
-
The sub-4m SUV is priced from Rs 7.84 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.
Note: All the offers and benefits stated above are likely to vary across States. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest Arena dealership for more details.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Wagon R on road price
- Renew Maruti Wagon R Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
0 out of 0 found this helpful