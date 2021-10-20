Mahindra XUV700 Petrol Variants’ Deliveries To Begin On October 30

Published On Oct 20, 2021 07:19 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

For the diesel variants, you’ll have to wait till the last week of November

The XUV700 has received over 65,000 bookings since reservations started on October 7.

All bookings made after October 8 will be settled at prices prevailing at the time of delivery.

The SUV features a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, lane-keeping assist, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

The SUV has been provided with 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, each paired with 6-speed manual and automatic options.

It is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 petrol variants will start on October 30, followed by the diesel variants from the last week of November. The SUV has registered over 65,000 bookings since reservations began on October 7, says the carmaker.

Please remember that introductory prices were only valid till October 8. All bookings made after that will be settled at prices prevailing at the time of delivery.

The XUV700 is available in two trims: MX and AX, the latter being the more powerful and premium option. The SUV is available as five- and seven-seaters, the latter demanding Rs 60,000 more. However, only select variants get the option of seven seats.

The Mahindra XUV700 features two 10.25-inch screens (for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in Alexa support, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, LED headlamps, pop-up door handles, wireless charging, and a powered driver’s seat with memory function.

Then there’s the driver safety-focused ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assist. Passenger safety is secured by up to seven airbags, electronic stability programme, a 360-degree camera, and blind view monitor.

The SUV gets two engine options: a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel. As you can see, the latter is available in two states of tune. Transmission options for both engines include a 6-speed manual and automatic. The top-spec diesel-automatic (AX7) variant gets an optional AWD for a premium of Rs 1.3 lakh.

The XUV700 is currently priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

