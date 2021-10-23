Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Variant: Will It Deliver A Value-packed Experience?

Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:12 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX5

If you like light pouring into the cabin from the roof, then the AX5 could be the XUV700 for you. It adds a panoramic sunroof into the mix, along with a healthy dose of premium comfort and safety features.

But before we go over the AX5 variant with a fine tooth comb, let’s take a look at its price:

Variant 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater) 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater) 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater) AX5 Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh Stretch to AX7 NA Rs 17.99 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium) NA NA Rs 18.59 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium) NA Rs 20.19 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium)

Why should you buy the AX5 variant?

The AX5 variant is also the most-premium 5-seater variant of the XUV700. If you really don’t want that added third-row, then this is the variant for you. However, you will have to compromise on some of the really-premium features found on the AX7 variant. The Rs 1.9 lakh premium being demanded over the AX3 variant feels more than justified in this case.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps with high beam assist Panoramic sunroof Drive modes (diesel only) 10.25-inch touchscreen

Amazon Alexa connectivity

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ESP

Curtain airbags Other features Dynamic LED turn indicators

Cornering lamps

LED DRLs

Fog lamps 2nd row seat with armrest and cupholders

For 7-seater version: 2nd row 60:40 split with one-touch tumble 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

3rd row AC Adrenox Connect with 1 year subscription

6 speakers Upgrade to AX7 if you want 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels Leatherette covered seats and centre dashboard panel

Leather steering steering and gear lever 6-way power adjustable front seats with slide-back feature

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Reversing camera Steering mounted audio controls

2 year Adrenox subscription ADAS features

Side airbags

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Driver drowsiness detection

Why should you skip the AX5 variant?

If you are looking to buy the XUV700 for its headline ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) features, or for a truly premium cabin experience, then you should give the AX5 variant a miss. It also misses out on basics like power-folding ORVMs and a rear parking camera at this price. While Mahindra is offering real value here in terms of features, the really premium features have been saved for the AX7 variant of the SUV.

Variant Verdict MX Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget. AX3 The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant. AX5 The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. AX7 The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

