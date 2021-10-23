Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Variant: Will It Deliver A Value-packed Experience?
Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:12 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700
We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX5
If you like light pouring into the cabin from the roof, then the AX5 could be the XUV700 for you. It adds a panoramic sunroof into the mix, along with a healthy dose of premium comfort and safety features.
But before we go over the AX5 variant with a fine tooth comb, let’s take a look at its price:
|
Variant
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater)
|
AX5
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
Rs 17.09 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
Rs 17.69 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
Stretch to AX7
|
NA
|
Rs 17.99 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium)
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rs 18.59 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium)
|
NA
|
Rs 20.19 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium)
Why should you buy the AX5 variant?
The AX5 variant is also the most-premium 5-seater variant of the XUV700. If you really don’t want that added third-row, then this is the variant for you. However, you will have to compromise on some of the really-premium features found on the AX7 variant. The Rs 1.9 lakh premium being demanded over the AX3 variant feels more than justified in this case.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to AX7 if you want
|
|
|
|
|
Why should you skip the AX5 variant?
If you are looking to buy the XUV700 for its headline ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) features, or for a truly premium cabin experience, then you should give the AX5 variant a miss. It also misses out on basics like power-folding ORVMs and a rear parking camera at this price. While Mahindra is offering real value here in terms of features, the really premium features have been saved for the AX7 variant of the SUV.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.
|
The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.
|
The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation.
|
The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.
Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price
- Renew Mahindra XUV700 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful