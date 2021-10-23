Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Variant: Will It Deliver A Value-packed Experience?

HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra XUV700 AX5 Variant: Will It Deliver A Value-packed Experience?

Modified On Oct 23, 2021 02:12 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX5

If you like light pouring into the cabin from the roof, then the AX5 could be the XUV700 for you. It adds a panoramic sunroof into the mix, along with a healthy dose of premium comfort and safety features.

But before we go over the AX5 variant with a fine tooth comb, let’s take a look at its price:

Variant

2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)

2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)

2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater)

2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)

2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)

2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater)

2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (7-seater)

AX5

Rs 15.49 lakh 

Rs 16.09 lakh

Rs 17.09 lakh 

Rs 16.09 lakh 

Rs 16.69 lakh 

Rs 17.69 lakh 

Rs 18.29 lakh

Stretch to AX7

NA

Rs 17.99 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium)

NA

NA

Rs 18.59 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium)

NA

Rs 20.19 lakh (Rs 1.9 lakh premium)

Why should you buy the AX5 variant?

The AX5 variant is also the most-premium 5-seater variant of the XUV700. If you really don’t want that added third-row, then this is the variant for you. However, you will have to compromise on some of the really-premium features found on the AX7 variant. The Rs 1.9 lakh premium being demanded over the AX3 variant feels more than justified in this case.

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and convenience

Infotainment

Safety

Highlight features

  • 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps with high beam assist

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive modes (diesel only)

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Amazon Alexa connectivity

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • ESP

  • Curtain airbags

Other features

  • Dynamic LED turn indicators

  • Cornering lamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps

  • 2nd row seat with armrest and cupholders

  • For 7-seater version: 2nd row 60:40 split with one-touch tumble

  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

  • 3rd row AC

  • Adrenox Connect with 1 year subscription

  • 6 speakers

  

Upgrade to AX7 if you want

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • Leatherette covered seats and centre dashboard panel

  • Leather steering steering and gear lever

  • 6-way power adjustable front seats with slide-back feature

  • Auto headlamps

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Reversing camera

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 2 year Adrenox subscription

  • ADAS features

  • Side airbags

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Driver drowsiness detection

Why should you skip the AX5 variant?

If you are looking to buy the XUV700 for its headline ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist System) features, or for a truly premium cabin experience, then you should give the AX5 variant a miss. It also misses out on basics like power-folding ORVMs and a rear parking camera at this price. While Mahindra is offering real value here in terms of features, the really premium features have been saved for the AX7 variant of the SUV.

Variant

Verdict

MX

Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.

AX3

The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.

AX5

The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. 

AX7

The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price

3 comments
1
r
ravi singh
Oct 24, 2021 11:57:45 AM

Not worth at all even after paying so much.If I need 5 Seater only as 7 seater not required for my family of 3,then I have to compromise with lot many features which are basic features nowadays.

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    t
    thameem khan
    Oct 23, 2021 10:19:01 PM

    What about 360 view and blind view monitoring? Do they add these accessories?

    Reply
    Write a Reply
    2
    C
    cardekho helpdesk
    Oct 24, 2021 12:31:30 PM

    For that, you may go with the AX7 variant of Mahindra XUV700.

      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      T
      thomas george
      Oct 23, 2021 5:05:49 PM

      Hi, I have booked AX5 manual petrol variant in the first 25,000 slot. Will it be possible to upgrade this variant by installing 360 degree camera or reverse parking camera on this variant?

      Reply
      Write a Reply
      2
      G
      gursharan bhinder
      Oct 23, 2021 6:42:57 PM

      You can buy the reverse camera as an accessory from mahindra. They offer it.

        Reply
        Write a Reply
