Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Variant: Should You Even Consider Buying It?

Published On Oct 23, 2021 12:00 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX3

The AX3 variant of the XUV700 is where the fun starts. The biggest addition here is the integrated dual-screen layout that is reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz cars. It features Mahindra’s Adrenox technology for its host of connectivity features too, but is that enough to make it an ideal variant for the price? Let’s find out.

Here’s how much will you have to shell out to take home the AX3 variant of the XUV700:

Variant 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater) 2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater) 2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater) AX3 Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.69 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh Stretch to AX5 Rs 15.49 lakh (Rs 1 lakh premium) Rs 17.09 lakh (Rs 1.1 lakh premium) Rs 16.09 lakh (Rs 1.1 lakh premium) Rs 16.69 lakh (Rs 1 lakh premium) Rs 17.69 lakh (Rs 1 lakh premium)

Why should you buy the AX3 variant?

The biggest reason to upgrade to the AX3 variant over the MX has to be the large 10.25 twin-screen setup on the former. It also brings in Amazon Alexa connectivity (allows you to remotely switch on the AC among other things) to the cabin, connected car tech, more speakers and wireless connectivity for smartphones. You also get LED DRLs and fog lamps on the outside. It is also the entry point for the XUV700’s seven-seater configuration.

Exterior Interior Comfort and convenience Infotainment Safety Highlight features LED DRLs

Fog lamps Second row armrest with cupholders (only for 7-seater variant) 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

3rd row AC (for seven seater variant) 10.25-inch touchscreen

Built-in Amazon Alexa connectivity

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Dual front airbags

Speed sensitive door locks Other features Flush door handles Front row armrest with storage Electrically adjustable ORVMs

2nd row one touch tumble seats (only for seven seater) with 60:40 split

50:50 split third row (only for seven seater) Adrenox Connect with 1 year subscription

6 speakers ISOFIX mounting points Upgrade to AX5 if you want 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps with high beam assist Panoramic sunroof Drive modes ESP

Curtain airbags

Why should you skip the AX3 variant?

If you prioritise safety, then you should skip the AX3 variant. It adds nothing over the base MX variant when it comes to safety features. The premium of Rs 2 lakh being demanded also feels a little too much, when you see that the only worthwhile addition being offered is the twin screen setup. Considering both these points, we suggest you skip the AX3 variant and look at the next one.

Variant Verdict MX Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget. AX3 The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant. AX5 The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation. AX7 The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price