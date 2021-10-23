Mahindra XUV700 AX3 Variant: Should You Even Consider Buying It?
Published On Oct 23, 2021 12:00 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700
We break down the pros, cons, and reasons to buy (or skip) the XUV700 AX3
The AX3 variant of the XUV700 is where the fun starts. The biggest addition here is the integrated dual-screen layout that is reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz cars. It features Mahindra’s Adrenox technology for its host of connectivity features too, but is that enough to make it an ideal variant for the price? Let’s find out.
Here’s how much will you have to shell out to take home the AX3 variant of the XUV700:
|
Variant
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)
|
2.0-litre turbo petrol with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (5-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed manual transmission (7-seater)
|
2.2-litre diesel with 6-speed automatic transmission (5-seater)
|
AX3
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
Rs 15.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 15.69 lakh
|
Rs 16.69 lakh
|
Stretch to AX5
|
Rs 15.49 lakh (Rs 1 lakh premium)
|
Rs 17.09 lakh (Rs 1.1 lakh premium)
|
Rs 16.09 lakh (Rs 1.1 lakh premium)
|
Rs 16.69 lakh (Rs 1 lakh premium)
|
Rs 17.69 lakh (Rs 1 lakh premium)
Why should you buy the AX3 variant?
The biggest reason to upgrade to the AX3 variant over the MX has to be the large 10.25 twin-screen setup on the former. It also brings in Amazon Alexa connectivity (allows you to remotely switch on the AC among other things) to the cabin, connected car tech, more speakers and wireless connectivity for smartphones. You also get LED DRLs and fog lamps on the outside. It is also the entry point for the XUV700’s seven-seater configuration.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
Highlight features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other features
|
|
|
|
|
|
Upgrade to AX5 if you want
|
|
|
|
Why should you skip the AX3 variant?
If you prioritise safety, then you should skip the AX3 variant. It adds nothing over the base MX variant when it comes to safety features. The premium of Rs 2 lakh being demanded also feels a little too much, when you see that the only worthwhile addition being offered is the twin screen setup. Considering both these points, we suggest you skip the AX3 variant and look at the next one.
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
MX
|
Good list of equipment for a base variant. Consider this if you are on a strict budget.
|
AX3
|
The premium doesn’t feel justified for the feature additions. Skip this variant.
|
AX5
|
The most value-for-money variant and our overall recommendation.
|
AX7
|
The premium feels justified and consider if you want ADAS. Luxury pack feels a little overpriced.
