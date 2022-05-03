Modified On May 04, 2022 01:25 PM By CarDekho for Mahindra XUV700

It’s modified with a front push bar, auxiliary headlights and a red and blue light bar on the roof

The Mahindra XUV700 offers plush, cleanly laid-out interiors and modern infotainment features – ideal for a family runabout. But, in the eyes of the digital artist Amar Naik, the SUV would make for a great patrol vehicle for the Police as well. Check out the XUV700 patrol SUV concept in the video below:

At the front, the Police-spec Mahindra XUV700 features a bull bar with a pair of auxiliary headlights mounted below the grille. It houses a pair of red and blue LED police lights too. The main light bar is placed on the roof, and you can also spot the police antenna placed in front of it.

We must admit, with its all-black stealthy paint scheme and “Police” graphics, this XUV700 has all the appeal of an American Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV). It even has black-painted steel wheels instead of alloys, similar to many police cars that use rugged base-spec steel rims that are relatively less expensive to replace in case they get damaged.

Stock Mahindra XUV700 interior for reference

Apart from these modifications, the XUV700 Police patrol SUV seems largely stock. We can’t see its interior, but, going by the stock SUV’s spacious cabin, there should be plenty of room for instrumentation, radios and other equipment that the police might need.

How fast is a Mahindra XUV700?

Unmodified, the Mahindra XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel engine makes 185PS in the top-spec trim level. The petrol unit is even more powerful at 200PS and 380Nm and allows for a claimed top speed of 200kmph – fast enough for a pursuit vehicle, not just a patrol SUV. We’ve tested the XUV700’s top speed on a closed high-speed track, where it achieved a top speed of over 190kmph!

It also makes for a safe patrol vehicle for Police officials. Even the base-spec XUV700 has been crash tested for a 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. Higher-spec variants get six airbags and even active safety features such as auto emergency braking (AEB).

Will we see the XUV700 SUV in Police fleets?

There’s a good reason why you won’t see the XUV700 in the police fleet anytime soon – its price. After a recent price hike, the Mahindra XUV700 now retails from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 24.58 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it a lot more expensive than the Mahindra Bolero, TUV300 and Maruti Ertiga that are already a part of the Police fleet.

Practical or not, the XUV700 does make for a great Police SUV. Check out this earlier artistic render from the automotive lifestyle company XLR8 of an XUV700 in Indian Police livery:

On a positive note, since the cops do use the Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova, we might see the 2022 Scorpio join law enforcement fleets in the distant future. Fingers crossed, some city administrations might even consider the XUV700 and Scorpio for special-purpose fleets.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price