Mahindra XUV700 AWD Variant To Miss Out On Some Fancy Features

Modified On Oct 05, 2021 07:48 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain, exclusive to the top-spec AX7 Diesel-automatic, will not offer a 360-degree camera and wireless charging

The Luxury Pack is offered on the top-spec AX7 automatic variants, demanding a premium of Rs 1.8 lakh.

For this premium, you get a Sony 3D sound system with roof-mounted speakers, pop-up door handles, 360-degree camera, blind view monitoring, electronic parking brake, and wireless charging.

The AWD variant demands Rs 1.3 lakh premium, but misses out on the above mentioned features.

It comes with a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines, both paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions and an optional AWD (only for the Diesel-AT variant).

Mahindra has launched the XUV700, priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It is offered in two trims - MX and AX - the latter being more powerful and premium. Test drives and bookings will commence from October 2 and 7, respectively.

The AX trim series includes AX3, AX5 and AX7 variants, the range-topping AX7 offered with optional AWD (only with diesel-AT) and Luxury Pack. However, those going for the AWD won’t have the option of the Luxury pack and vice-versa.

The Luxury pack comes with features such as Sony 3D sound system with roof-mounted speakers, pop-up door handles, 360-degree camera, blind view monitoring, electronic parking brake, and wireless charging. It demands Rs 1.8 lakh over the AX7 petrol and diesel automatic variants, bringing the price to Rs 20.99 lakh and Rs 21.59 lakh (respectively).

As for the AWD, it demands Rs 1.3 lakh over AX7 diesel-automatic variant, bringing the price to Rs 21.09 lakh. However, being based on the top-spec trim, the AWD variant will feature automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology with built-in Alexa, pop-up door handles, and up to seven airbags.

The XUV700 comes with two engine options: a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 155PS/185PS (AX) 2.2-litre diesel. Transmission options for both include either a 6-speed manual or an automatic, the latter reserved for the AX trim series.

Mahindra is going to give information on the deliveries on October 10. The XUV700 rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

